NFL odds, lines, picks, spreads, best bets, predictions for Week 3, 2022: Model Backing Bengals and Seahawks

There are only six teams in the NFL with 2-0 records, but perhaps the most surprising is the New York Giants. The Giants didn't have a winning record at any point from 2017 to 2021, but have won their first two games of the season over the Titans and Panthers. Now, they're listed as one-point home favorites in the Week 3 NFL odds as they take on the Dak Prescott-less Cowboys on Monday Night Football. The Dolphins have also been a surprise 2-0 team, especially when you consider they trailed the Ravens 28-7 at one point in Week 2. However, they'll face a much stiffer challenge, with the Bills favored by 4.5 according to the latest Week 3 NFL spreads.

One of the model’s strongest Week 3 NFL Picks is that the Bengals (-6.5) go on the road and cover against the Jets. The Defending AFC Champions are once again struggling in pass protection. The Offensive line allowed Joe Burrow to be sacked a league-leading 51 times in 2021 and the third-year quarterback has already gone down 13 times over the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season.

However, Cincinnati is hopeful that it can right the ship against a Jets Squad that hasn’t produced much pressure so far this year. The Jets only have three sacks and nine quarterback hits in the first two games, and Burrow is still dangerous when he has time considering the weapons at his disposal. The model expects that to happen this week, with Burrow throwing for nearly 300 yards and two scores to help the Bengals cover in over 50 percent of simulations.

Another one of the model’s Week 3 NFL predictions: The Seahawks (-1) cover the spread at home versus the Falcons. No matter which uniform he’s worn, Geno Smith has performed much better in home games than on the road. He has a 12-11 straight-up career home record versus 8-16 in away games, and Smith has covered in his last six home starts. Smith is off to an efficient start this year, leading the NFL with an 81% completion percentage, while Atlanta allows the fourth-highest completion percentage at 71.4.

The Falcons are projected to average just 3.9 yards per carry, compared to Seattle having a 5.5 rushing average. Considering the game manager roles of these two QBs, Smith has an advantage, which is why the model is behind the Seahawks to cover. See which other teams to pick here.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Chiefs at Colts (+5, 51)

Ravens at Patriots (+2.5, 44.5)

Saints at Panthers (+2, 41)

Texans at Bears (-3, 39.5)

Bills at Dolphins (+4.5, 54.5)

Lions at Vikings (-6.5, 52)

Bengals at Jets (+6.5, 46)

Raiders at Titans (+2, 45.5)

Eagles at Commanders (+6, 47.5)

Jaguars at Chargers (-3.5, 42.5)

Packers at Buccaneers (-1.5, 42)

Rams at Cardinals (+3.5, 48.5)

Falcons at Seahawks (-1, 43.5)

49ers at Broncos (+1.5, 44.5)

Monday, Sept. 26

Cowboys at Giants (-1, 39)