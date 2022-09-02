NFL odds, lines, picks, spreads, best bets, predictions for Week 1, 2022: Model high on Vikings, Colts

The first week of the NFL schedule features intriguing storylines, but there is no substitute for old-fashioned division rivalry games. Between Sunday’s slate and Monday night’s game between Denver and Seattle, seven contests feature Divisional opponents. One of the biggest NFL lines comes in an AFC South Showdown between Indianapolis and Houston, where the Colts are eight-point favorites against the Texans in the latest Week 1 NFL odds on Caesars Sportsbook. The Cincinnati Bengals begin their quest to return to the Super Bowl as 6.5-point favorites in the NFL spreads in their season-opener against Pittsburgh. All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine’s advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL Picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 138-97 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn’t missed a top-rated pick since Week 15 last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Week 1 NFL odds from Caesars

Top Week 1 NFL predictions

One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Vikings (+2) cover against the Packers in well over 50 percent of simulations. Over the last six years, the Vikings are 4-2 against the spread versus Green Bay at home. The Packers finished last season 0-3 ATS in their final three road games, which included a trip to Minnesota.

Over the last two years, cornerback Jaire Alexander has been successful bottling up Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson, but it could be a different story this season. Even though Jefferson is arguably the top wide receiver in football already, Year 3 is when he most tends to break out. New Vikings head Coach Kevin O’Connell comes to the team after serving as the Rams’ Offensive Coordinator and helping to orchestrate Cooper Kupp’s Monster 2021 season, which included a seven-catch, 96-yard performance against Green Bay. See who else is back here.

Another one of its Week 1 NFL predictions: The Colts (-8) cover the spread on the road versus the Texans. Indianapolis had a disappointing end to its 2021-22 season, but it added quarterback Matt Ryan in the offseason and is projected to be even better offensively this year. The Colts return the NFL’s top running back, Jonathan Taylor, who will be difficult for Houston to slow down.

SportsLine’s model has Taylor going over 110 rushing yards and scoring a touchdown, while Ryan is projected to be efficient with 250 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns. SportsLine’s model expects Indianapolis to have its way offensively in Week 1, a major reason why the Colts are covering the spread in almost 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 1 NFL Picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 1 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard.

Week 1 NFL odds

Week 1 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Week 1 NFL Picks

Thursday, Sept. 8

Rams at Bills (+2.5, 53)

Sunday, Sept. 11

Ravens at Jets (+7, 44.5)

Browns at Panthers (-1.5, 41.5)

Colts at Texans (+8, 44)

Jaguars at Commanders (-3. 44)

Patriots at Dolphins (-2.5, 45)

Saints at Falcons (+5.5, 42.5)

Eagles at Lions (+4, 48.5)

Steelers at Bengals (-6.5, 44.5)

49ers at Bears (+7, 42)

Packers at Vikings (+2, 48)

Chiefs at Cardinals (+3.5, 53)

Raiders at Chargers (-3.5, 52)

Giants at Titans (-5.5, 44)

Buccaneers at Cowboys (+1.5, 50)

Monday, Sept. 12

Broncos at Seahawks (+6, 41.5)