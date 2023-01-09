NFL odds, lines, bracket, picks, spreads, predictions, Wild Card Weekend 2023 schedule: Model picking Ravens

The 2023 NFL Playoffs begin on Saturday, and familiarity will be the theme of Super Wild Card Weekend 2023. All six games are rematches from the regular season, three of those being Divisional matchups. Caesars Sportsbook has two of those contests with double-digit NFL spreads in the latest Wild Card Weekend NFL odds. San Francisco is a 10-point favorite over Seattle on Saturday, while Buffalo is a 10.5-point favorite over Miami on Sunday.

The Dolphins covered both regular-season games versus the Bills, although Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) was also the starting quarterback in both. Meanwhile, the 49ers swept the season series against the Seahawks, covering each time. How much should the prior ATS success for Miami and San Francisco affect your Wild Card Weekend NFL bets? All of the Wild Card Weekend NFL lines are listed below and SportsLine’s advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Wild Card Weekend NFL Picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters Super Wild Card Weekend in the 2023 NFL Playoffs on an Incredible 161-113 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 15-6 roll on top-rated NFL Picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years is straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Super Wild Card Weekend 2023 NFL odds and locked in Picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Wild Card Weekend NFL predictions

One of the model’s strongest Wild Card Weekend Picks is that the AFC’s No. 6 seed, the Baltimore Ravens (+6.5), cover the spread on the road against the No. 3 Bengals. These two just met in Week 18, and even though Baltimore rolled with a skeleton crew since Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews and JK Dobbins didn’t play, the Ravens still covered on the road.

That game saw third-string quarterback Anthony Brown commit three turnovers, get sacked four times and account for no touchdowns. Whatever Jackson or Tyler Huntley, who also sat in Week 18, could provide would be an upgrade over Brown, but the fact that Baltimore still covered in that game is a testament to the team’s ability to remain competitive.

The Ravens have thrived all year in unfavorable situations, as they’ve covered in 75% of games as underdogs, the fourth-best percentage in the league. Additionally, the team has six ATS road wins, the third-most. Baltimore’s defense is also playing at an elite level at just the right time, as outside of Week 18, in which three-time Pro Bowler Marcus Peters was also inactive, the team has allowed just 12.2 points per game since Week 13.

SportsLine’s model has taken all of these factors into consideration and projects a closer game than the line indicates. The model has Baltimore (+6.5) covering in well over 50% of simulations. It also has the Over (43.5) hitting well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Super Wild Card Weekend NFL Picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Wild Card Weekend schedule, and it’s calling for one team to cover in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So which NFL Picks can you make with confidence, and which team is a must-back? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Wild Card Weekend NFL odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Get full NFL Picks at SportsLine

Saturday, Jan. 14

Seahawks at 49ers (-10, 43)

Featured Game | San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Chargers at Jaguars (+1, 47.5)

Featured Game | Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, Jan. 15

Dolphins at Bills (-10.5, 43.5)

Featured Game | Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Giants at Vikings (-3, 48.5)

Featured Game | Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants

Ravens at Bengals (-6.5, 43.5)

Featured Game | Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Monday, Jan. 16

Cowboys at Buccaneers (+3, 45.5)