NFL odds, lines, bracket, picks, spreads, predictions, Wild Card Weekend 2023 schedule: Model eyeing Ravens

Seven of the 12 teams in action during NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023 did not advance to the postseason last year. Several of the teams don’t have much of a recent playoff resume at all, which could make them dicey options to back in your Wild Card Weekend NFL bets. Should you ride a hot team like the Jacksonville Jaguars at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, or a Miami Dolphins team that will be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa once again? The Dolphins are getting 13.5 points in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, but the question is whether they can come through for your Wild Card Weekend NFL picks. All of the Wild Card Weekend NFL lines are listed below and SportsLine’s advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Wild Card Weekend NFL Picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters Super Wild Card Weekend in the 2023 NFL Playoffs on an Incredible 161-113 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 15-6 roll on top-rated NFL Picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years is straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Super Wild Card Weekend 2023 NFL odds and locked in Picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Wild Card Weekend NFL predictions

One of the model’s strongest Wild Card Weekend Picks is that the AFC’s No. 6 seed, the Baltimore Ravens (+8.5), cover the spread on the road against the No. 3 Bengals. The Ravens tried not to show their cards ahead of the Matchup in Week 18, with Anthony Brown at quarterback, Kenyan Drake at running back and Isaiah Likely at tight end. The offense could be dramatically different with the return of running back JK Dobbins and tight end Mark Andrews.

When the two sides played for the first time this season on October 9, the Ravens outgained the Bengals on offense 325 to 291 and won 19-17. That was with a full complement of Baltimore players on offense, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will sit this week with a knee injury. From Weeks 15 to 17, the Ravens defense allowed just 505 passing yards with two touchdowns and should be in decent form against a familiar Cincinnati offense. The model predicts they cover in just over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Super Wild Card Weekend NFL Picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Wild Card Weekend schedule, and it’s calling for one team to cover in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So which NFL Picks can you make with confidence, and which team is a must-back? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Wild Card Weekend NFL odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Get full NFL Picks at SportsLine

Saturday, Jan. 14

Seahawks at 49ers (-9, 42)

Featured Game | San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Chargers at Jaguars (+1.5, 47.5)

Featured Game | Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, Jan. 15

Dolphins at Bills (-13.5, 43.5)

Featured Game | Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Giants at Vikings (-3, 48)

Featured Game | Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants

Ravens at Bengals (-8.5, 40.5)

Featured Game | Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Monday, Jan. 16

Cowboys at Buccaneers (+2.5, 45.5)