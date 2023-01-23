NFL odds, lines, bracket, Picks for AFC, NFC Championship Games 2023: Model loving under in Eagles-49ers

With Divisional round wins, the Chiefs and Eagles protected their No. 1 seeds in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket last week. They will enter the Championship Round NFL schedule with confidence, as No. 1 seeds are 32-14 in conference title games since seeding began in 1975. However, No. 1 seeds matching up in the Super Bowl is rare, as it’s happened just five times over the last 28 years. Kansas City is a 1-point favorite versus the Bengals in the latest Championship Round NFL odds, while Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite over the 49ers. Among the four AFC Championship and NFC Championship Game participants, the Chiefs were the only team that didn’t cover a week ago. All of the Championship Round NFL lines are listed below and SportsLine’s advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Championship Round NFL Picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters the AFC Championship and NFC Championship of the 2023 NFL Playoffs on an Incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL Picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years is straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Championship Round 2023 NFL odds and locked in Picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Championship Round NFL predictions

One of the model’s strongest Championship Round NFL Picks is that the NFC Championship Game 2023 hits the Under (45.5). The 49ers and the Eagles saw their respective Divisional round games hit the Under, and this game taking place in Philadelphia also leans towards the Under. The last three home games for the Eagles have all gone under the total, with points to spare each time.

San Francisco has the league’s No. 1 scoring defense and allowed just one touchdown to the No. 4 scoring offense, the Cowboys. Philadelphia also possesses a top-10 scoring defense and allowed a single trip to the end zone to a Giants team that scored 31 points the previous week. In terms of yards allowed, San Fran and Philly rank first and second, respectively, so despite the big names on offense, this should be a hard-fought defensive battle.

The model projects at least three total turnovers which stunt lots of drives and keep points off the board. With neither team projected to come within six points of its scoring average, the Under (45.5) for Eagles vs. 49ers hits in over 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Championship Round NFL Picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Championship Round schedule, and it says one underdog wins Outright in almost 50% of simulations. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So which NFL Picks can you make with confidence, and which underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Championship Round NFL odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Get full NFL Picks at SportsLine

Sunday, Jan. 29

2023 NFC Championship Game: 49ers at Eagles (-2.5, 45.5)

Featured Game | Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers

2023 AFC Championship Game: Bengals at Chiefs (-1, 47.5)