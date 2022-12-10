NFL Odds: Jets-Bills prediction, odds and pick

The New York Jets will travel North to take on the Buffalo Bills in a Sunday afternoon NFL Matchup at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Jets-Bills Prediction and pick, laid out below.

New York has surprised the league with a 7-5 record, going 2-2 in their last four games. Head Coach Robert Saleh has led an impressive turnaround in his second season at the helm. Not even a change at the quarterback position has slowed down this team, which sits in third place in the AFC East.

Buffalo has gone 9-3 this season, first place in the AFC East, riding the momentum of a three-game winning streak. Sean McDermott has helped to create a sense of stability surrounding the franchise. Oh, and having a legitimate superstar at quarterback doesn’t hurt.

Here are the Jets-Bills NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jets-Bills Odds

New York Jets: +10 (-110)

Buffalo Bills: -10 (-110)

Over: 43.5 (-104)

Under: 43.5 (-118)

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

Mike White has energized the fan base once again, completing 62.4 percent of his passes for 684 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in just two games. White struggled against the Vikings last week, tossing two interceptions in a loss. White has also rushed for a touchdown. Michael Carter and Zonova Knight have picked up the slack with Breece Hall being injured. Carter has rushed for 370 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Knight has rushed for 159 yards but without a touchdown. New York has totaled 1,381 yards and 12 touchdowns. Buffalo has allowed 1,222 rushing yards to opponents.

Rookie Garrett Wilson leads the team with 790 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Tyler Conklin ranks second with three receiving touchdowns. Elijah Moore set a season-high with 64 receiving yards two weeks ago, forming a better rapport with White. New York has averaged 21.0 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

New York’s defense has been one of the best in the league, allowing 18.6 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league. Quinnen Williams has lived up to expectations, leading the team with nine sacks. New York has totaled 36 sacks as a team, while Buffalo has allowed 25.

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

Josh Allen is on the shortlist for the best quarterback in the NFL, completing 64.1 percent of his passes for 3,406 yards with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Allen also leads the team with five rushing touchdowns. Devin Singletary leads the team with 603 rushing yards, ranking second with four rushing touchdowns. Buffalo has totaled 1,636 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns as a team. New York has surrendered 1,352 rushing yards to opponents.

Stefon Diggs and Allen have formed a Lethal duo, with Diggs leading the team with 1,202 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Gabriel Davis is second with 665 receiving yards and six touchdown catches. Isaiah McKenzie has caught four touchdowns from Allen. Buffalo’s offense has averaged 27.8 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

Defense has also been a strong suit for the Bills, ranking fourth in the league by allowing 17.4 points per game. Gregory Rousseau has registered five sacks, and now will be counted on with the absence of Von Miller. Buffalo has sacked their opponents 31 times, while New York has allowed 27 sacks. Jordan Poyer leads the team with four interceptions, while White has a propensity for turnovers.

Final Jets-Bills Prediction & Pick

Josh Allen. Enough said.

Final Jets-Bills Prediction & Pick: Buffalo -10 (-110), over 43.5 (-104)