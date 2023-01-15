NFL odds: Jaguars stun Chargers, one of the worst bad beats of all time

Down 27 points, and your quarterback threw four interceptions in the first half during an NFL Super Wild Card Weekend playoff game?

Not a problem for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars (+2.5 at FOX Bet) rallied for an improbable 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. More importantly, this is one of the worst bad beats of all time if you were a Chargers ticket holder.

Welcome to the world of wacky wins and bad beats in sports betting.

Each week, we’ll recap the betting plays that had some people cashing in and others tearing up their tickets in frustration. To paraphrase famed broadcaster Al Michaels, “those plays are significant to some.”

Let’s recap the craziness from the Chargers-Jaguars game.

The Jaguars completed the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history, much to the Joy of Jacksonville Moneyline (+110) and spread bettors and to the agony of Chargers backers, who no doubt were starting to plan what they were going to do with their wins after Los Angeles bolted to a 27-0 lead.

The two biggest playoff comebacks in NFL history were the Buffalo Bills’ 41-38 overtime win over the Houston Oilers in 1993 (Houston led 35-3 with 8:53 remaining in the third quarter) and the Indianapolis Colts 45-44 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014 (Kansas City led 38-10 with 11:48 remaining in the third quarter).

The Chargers had a chance to escape with the win after the Jaguars cut the lead to 30-28, but Los Angeles went three-and-out and punted with a little over three minutes to go.

The big play for the Jaguars came on fourth-and-1 with less than 90 seconds to go when Travis Etienne ran for 25 yards to the Chargers’ 16. Riley Patterson kicked the winning 36-yard field goal with no time left.

From a betting perspective, the Jags got as high as +2800 on the live Moneyline at Caesars when they were down 27-0.

This bettor, after sweating during the first half, is probably still celebrating.

The luckiest gambler may just be this person, thanks to his … radio?

Lawrence Shook off the rough start to finish 28-for-47 passing (59.6%) for 288 yards and four touchdowns.

Just call Lawrence “Mr. Saturday.”

The comeback also turned out to be good for the sportsbooks.

There were reports of one particular bettor who suffered a significant loss on the game.

Stay tuned for more of the wackiness!

