NFL odds: Geno Smith getting bet to win NFL MVP

The Seattle Seahawks were expected to be in rebuilding mode when they traded longtime starting quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March.

Seattle received three players — including quarterback Drew Lock — and five picks (including two first-round picks) for Wilson and a fourth-round pick. Lock, the No. 42 pick in 2019, was expected to be Seattle’s starting QB.

Turns out the Seahawks already had their starting quarterback on the roster in Geno Smith, a second-round pick by the New York Jets in 2013. Not only does Smith have the Seahawks at 6-3 and on top of the NFC West, but the The QB has moved up the odds list for the NFL MVP award.

What makes Geno Smith, Seahawks unexpectedly successful this season The Seattle Seahawks continue to shock the football world.

How under the radar has Smith been? He wasn’t even listed on FOX Bet’s NFL MVP list until Nov. 1. Smith made his debut at +3500 on Nov. 1, and his odds have already shortened to +2000, sixth-best at FOX Bet and ahead of Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow (+2200) and Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady (+10000).

“Geno is putting together quite a season leading the league in completion percentage at 73.1, and with 15 TDs and four interceptions, he is leading a Seahawks offense to 26.8 points per game, the fifth-highest mark in the league,” FOX Bet associate Trader Steven Hemke said. “He now sits at +2000 to win the MVP, which seems fair. But if you wanted to bet Geno, you should have done this back in late September when he was as high as +30000.”

GENO SMITH/SEAHAWKS ODDS (at FOX Bet *)

Geno Smith to win NFL MVP: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Seahawks to win NFC West Division: +150 (bet $10 to win $250 total)

Seahawks to win NFC title: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Seahawks to win Super Bowl: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Geno Smith to lead NFL in interceptions: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Seahawks to make the Playoffs

Yes: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Well: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

* as of 11/9/2022

Smith started 29 of his first 30 games with the Jets in 2013-14, then spent the next six seasons as a backup with the Jets, New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers and Seahawks. Smith played in four games and started three last season when Wilson was out with an injury.

Many assumed Lock would replace Wilson after he started 21 out of 24 games with the Broncos from 2019-21. However, Lock has yet to take a snap for Seattle this season.

Smith is 207-for-283 passing (a league-best 73.1%) for 2,199 yards, 15 touchdown passes, four interceptions and a 107.2 passer rating.

For his career, Lock is 421-for-710 passing (59.3%) for 4,740 yards, 25 touchdowns, 20 interceptions and a 79.3 passer rating. Adding to the Misery of Denver fans is the fact that Seattle drafted star receiver DK Metcalf 22 Picks after the Broncos selected Lock.

Hemke said the Seahawks are a solid pick to win their division, as no other team is above .500, although the 4-4 San Francisco 49ers currently have the lowest odds (-143).

“The addition of Kenneth Walker III has given this offense a real spark on the ground, a balance to the offense they didn’t have before,” Hemke said. “At +150, I still see some value here on Seattle, who is on a four-game winning streak.

“You’re still getting plus money somehow. The schedule sets up well with home games against division foes the Rams and 49ers. I give them a 64% chance of winning the division.”

PICK: Seahawks to win NFC West Division (+150 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $25 total)

