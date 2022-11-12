NFL Odds: Chargers-49ers prediction, odds and pick

The Los Angeles Chargers head north on the 5 Freeway to Santa Clara County to face off with the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-49ers Prediction and pick.

The Chargers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 last weekend. Justin Herbert completed 30 of 43 passes for 245 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Additionally, Austin Ekeler rushed 14 times for 47 yards for a touchdown. Joshua Palmer caught eight passes for 106 yards. Also, DeAndre Carter caught five passes for 53 yards, Derwin James had four Solo tackles and one sack, while Drue Tranquill had seven Solo tackles and one sack.

The 49ers are coming off a bye week and are 4-4 heading into Week 10. However, they have optimism heading into this weekend. Elijah Mitchell will return this weekend after missing eight weeks with an MCL sprain. Additionally, Deebo Samuel will return, and Dre Greenlaw will also return. The 49ers are 2-3 after a bye week under Kyle Shanahan. Ultimately, they will have a big test this weekend to prove they can come out with enthusiasm instead of playing flat. Christian McCaffrey is the player to watch for the 49ers.

The Chargers lead the all-time series 8-6. Likewise, they have won five in a row in the series. The Chargers won the 2018 Matchup 29-27. George Kittle caught six passes for 125 yards and a touchdown for the 49ers. Meanwhile, Ekeler rushed eight times for 25 yards and caught two passes for 31 yards and a score.

Here are the Chargers-49ers NFL oddscourtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chargers-49ers Odds

Los Angeles Chargers: +7 (-110)

San Francisco 49ers: -7 (-110)

Over: 45.5 (-108)

Under: 45.5 (-112)

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

The Chargers are banged up. Stunningly, they are without Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Joey Bosa has also not played for weeks. Despite this, the Chargers are still 5-3.

Herbert has a quarterback rating of 90.6 while throwing 2254 yards, 13 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Additionally, Ekeler has rushed 98 times for 427 yards and six touchdowns while catching 60 receptions for 381 yards and four touchdowns. Palmer has 34 receptions for 346 yards and a touchdown, while tight end Gerald Everett has 32 catches for 341 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has maintained its solid play. However, they have children that the 49ers can expose. Khalil Mack has 21 solo tackles and six sacks but is not much of a run-stopper. Ultimately, run-stopping has been a weakness for the Chargers for the last couple of years and continues to this day. James has 42 solo tackles and three sacks but has yet to pick off a pass. Significantly, they face a quarterback who is prone to making mistakes.

The Chargers will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently and prevent Herbert from taking hits. Likewise, their run defense must prevent McCaffrey from destroying them. If they can stop the running game, it will force Jimmy Garoppolo to throw, which can tilt the advantage over to Los Angeles.

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

The 49ers have battled through injuries. Now, they have a nearly-healthy team. It is time for the 49ers to make a late-season run and establish themselves.

Garoppolo has a passer rating of 100.7 with 1691 yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Additionally, McCaffrey has rushed 26 times for 132 yards and a touchdown during his time with the 49ers. He also has 10 receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown over two games. Also, he has a touchdown pass.

RECOMMENDED Quinn Allen · 18 hours ago Reese Nasser · 19 hours ago Reese Nasser · 1 day ago

Samuel has 32 receptions for 387 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, Brandon Aiyuk has 38 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns. Kittle has 28 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has endured numerous injuries yet still persevered. Significantly, Arik Armstead and Samson Ebukam are still out with injuries. They are essential pieces on the defensive line. However, Nick Bosa is still around. Bosa has 18 solo tackles and 8.5 sacks. Additionally, Fred Warner has 31 solo tackles and one sack. Talanoa Hufanga has played exceptionally well this year, with 35 solo tackles and three interceptions. Now, he looks to continue his great play and lead the secondary.

The 49ers will cover the spread if they can explode the Chargers’ weaknesses in the run defense and gash them. Additionally, they cannot allow Herbert to Torch them.

Final Chargers-49ers Prediction & Pick

The Chargers have plenty of injuries that could hinder them. However, the 49ers are also battling injuries. The point spread is too high, and the 49ers usually come out flat after the bye week, even when they win. Expect more of the same here. The 49ers may win this game, but the Chargers will keep it close and make it competitive.

Final Chargers-49ers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Chargers: +7 (-110)