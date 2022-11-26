NFL Odds: Buccaneers-Browns prediction, odds and pick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel North to take on the Cleveland Browns in a Sunday afternoon NFL Matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Buccaneers-Browns Prediction and pick, laid out below.

Tampa Bay has rebounded from a three-game losing streak to win two in a row, evening their record to 5-5. Despite all the controversy surrounding their star quarterback this offseason, Tampa Bay is in first place in the NFC South. Todd Bowles’ Squad seems primed to take advantage of a bad division.

Cleveland has struggled amid an offseason scandal of their own, going 3-7 so far. The Browns have lost six of their last seven games to all but bury their playoff hopes. Nothing seems to be going right on or off the field here, and Cleveland may just need another reset.

Here are the Buccaneers-Browns NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Buccaneers-Browns Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -3.5 (-104)

Cleveland Browns: +3.5 (-118)

Over: 42.5 (-104)

Under: 42.5 (-118)

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread

Tom Brady has continued to defy Father Time, completing 66.0 percent of his passes for 2,805 yards with 12 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Brady has looked solid in most of the season, although there have been some concerns. Leonard Fournette leads the team with 462 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Rachaad White is second with 222 rushing yards and a touchdown. Tampa Bay has totaled 707 rushing yards and four touchdowns as a team. Mike Evans continues to be a force, leading the team with 49 catches for 671 yards and three touchdowns. Evans remains one of the league’s premier deep threats. Chris Godwin is second with 475 receiving yards, hauling in one touchdown. Fournette is tied for the team lead with three receiving touchdowns. Julio Jones has appeared recently, catching 11 passes and scoring two touchdowns in five games. Tampa Bay has averaged just 18.3 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.

Tampa Bay has relied on their defense, holding opponents to 18.0 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league. Vita Vea leads the team with six and a half sacks and Devin White is second with five. Tampa Bay has totaled an impressive 32 sacks, while Cleveland has allowed 20. Jamel Dean leads the team with two interceptions.

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

Jacoby Brissett has done much more than keep Deshaun Watson’s seat warm, completing 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,398 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. Brissett has also added two rushing touchdowns. Cleveland relies on the running game, with Nick Chubb leading the team with 923 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Kareem Hunt is second with 346 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Cleveland has totaled 1,509 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns as a team. Amari Cooper leads the team with 50 catches for 698 yards and seven touchdowns. Donovan Peoples-Jones leads the team with 14.4 yards per catch, scoring a touchdown on 40 catches. Cleveland has averaged 24.0 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

Defense has been an issue for the Browns, allowing 26.9 points per game, which ranks 30th in the league. Myles Garrett has sacked opposing quarterbacks eight and a half times to lead the team, while Cleveland has totaled 22. Tampa Bay’s Offensive line has largely succeeded in keeping Brady upright.

Final Buccaneers-Browns Prediction & Pick

Cleveland is in shambles, and their defense can be picked apart by the aging Brady.

Final Buccaneers-Browns Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay -3.5 (-104), over 42.5 (-104)