NFL Odds: Bears-Packers prediction, odds and pick

The Green Bay Packers host Rival Chicago Bears for Sunday Night Football! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bears-Packers Prediction and pick.

In what was one of the most entertaining games of Week 1, the Bears found themselves (1-0) after taking down the San Francisco 49ers 19-10. SF got out to a 10-0 lead and then Da Bears scored 19 straight. Dante Pettis scored a 51-yard touchdown followed by an 18-yard TD from Justin Fields to Equanimeous St. Brown. The rain wouldn’t stop pouring but that didn’t stop Fields from putting on a show.

Name a Worse duo over the last few years than the Green Bay Packers and Week 1 of the NFL regular season. Last Sunday afternoon was a Nightmare for Aaron Rodgers and company. Minnesota won 23-7 at home as the Packers got whooped. The defense who had high hopes coming into the season allowed 184 receiving yards and two TDs to Justin Jefferson. Rodgers finished just 22-34 with 195 yards and an INT. In 2021, the Saints defeated the Packers 38-3. The Packers would ultimately go on to win 13 of their last 16 games so anything is possible when you have the back-to-back MVP.

Here are the Bears-Packers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Chicago Bears: +10 (-110)

Green Bay Packers: -10 (-110)

Over: 41.5 (-110)

Under: 41.5 (-110)

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

The Bears haven’t beaten the Packers since 2018. They are also just (2-12) in the past 14 years at Lambeau Field. If the Bears want to come into Lambeau and beat the Packers then they will have to play electric on defense. Chicago must play to their style and do everything in their power to shut down Aaron Rodgers. The secondary doesn’t have to worry about DaVante Adams any longer so the one-on-one matchups should be an easier task. Chicago knows that Rodgers will bounce back and they will likely be facing him at his best. Anything they can do to disrupt his flow should help. Attacking his weak Offensive line as the Vikings did is a great start.

This is a huge game for Fields. It’s a Primetime game that many fans will watch as they want to see how Rodgers responds. There will be pressure on the former Ohio State Buckeye, but the Packers have more to lose here. They are coming off a bad performance and are thin at a lot of positions. As for Fields, he didn’t have much of a chance to showcase his arm and still found a way to throw two touchdown passes in atrocious weather. As long as he doesn’t take too many chances and controls the clock, keeping Rodgers on the sideline, then the Packers can cover this 9.5-point spread.

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

The good news for Packers fans is that they bounced back last year after the Week 1 loss and won 35-17 against the Detroit Lions. Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and that set them off on a huge run. They are the clear favorites over the Bears and are predicted to win this game by around 10 points. It’s not easy to tell if that will happen or not. We know that the Packers have dominated this team for the last three years and one man in particular. With it being on the big stage, expect Rodgers to be on his game but they must get the run game going if they want to control the game. The Offensive line is a concern but they must find a way to make it work.

There are high hopes for this defense and they have a really good chance to make a statement Sunday night. They got Embarrassed by the Vikings but won’t be facing nearly the same skillset at receiver. Fields has a decent core of receivers in Darnell Mooney, Dante Pettis, Byron Pringle, and St. Brown. Mooney should be more involved this week with the better weather, but he is no Justin Jefferson. If the secondary can lock that core down then the Packers will cover this spread with ease.

Final Bears-Packers Prediction & Pick

Chicago showed a lot of heart in Week 1 as they took down a tough 49ers team. However, Rodgers plays his best against his Rival and will lead the Packers to a win and will cover the spread doing so.

Final Bears-Packers Prediction & Pick: Packers -10 (-110)