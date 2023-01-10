NFL odds: 49ers’ Super Bowl 57 chances Entering NFC playoff bracket

The 49ers head into the 2022 NFL Playoffs with favorable odds to win Super Bowl LVII.

After San Francisco’s 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, the 49ers have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl.

Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet, show the 49ers are +500 to win the Super Bowl, behind the Kansas City Chiefs (+325), Buffalo Bills (+400) and Philadelphia Eagles (+475). That means a $100 bet on the 49ers to win Super Bowl LVII would win $500.

The 49ers have better odds than other playoff teams like the Cincinnati Bengals (+850), Dallas Cowboys (+1200), Los Angeles Chargers (+2200) and Minnesota Vikings (+3000).

San Francisco has the second-best odds (+185) to win the NFC Championship Game behind Philadelphia (+170) and far better than the other five NFC playoff teams: Dallas Cowboys (+475), Vikings (+1200), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1200), New York Giants (+2200) and Seattle Seahawks (+3000).

After starting the season 3-4, the 49ers rattled off 10 straight wins on their way to winning the NFC West and securing the No. 2 seed in the conference.

Under Coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers have made Super Bowl LIV and NFC Championship Game Appearances in two of the past four seasons and should be set up well for another deep playoff run.

San Francisco will face off against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC wild-card round at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. PST.

