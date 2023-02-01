nfl octobers very own ovo collab release info

Following a nostalgic collaboration with LOONEY TUNES, Drake’s lifestyle brand October’s Very Own now collaborates with the NFL for the first time ever, delivering an officially licensed capsule collection featuring co-branded apparel for select teams.

Ahead of the collection drop, OVO Releases a campaign shoot featuring Lil Wayne representing the Green Bay Packers and Griselda rapper Benny the Butcher representing the Buffalo Bills. Celebrating the Canadian roots of the partnership, Canadian NFL players Jevon Holland, Safety for the Miami Dolphins, and Neville Gallimore, Defensive Tackle for the Dallas Cowboys will also be styling the collection on their social channels. Arriving just in time for Super Bowl LVII, the series delivers co-branded Letterman jackets, Owl logo hoodies, and T-shirts with other teams represented in the collection including the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Look for the NFL x OVO collection to release on February 3 via the NFL website and OVO’s physical stores and online shop.

