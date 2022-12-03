NFL notebook: Rams place QB Matthew Stafford on IR

Quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, one day after he cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol for the second time this season.

Stafford had already been ruled out for the Rams’ home game against Seattle on Sunday due to a neck injury. The Super Bowl Winner will now be sidelined for at least four games, and his season could be over.

Stafford has missed two of the past three games for the Rams (3-8), whose title defense has fallen apart with a five-game losing streak. Although the Rams haven’t confirmed Stafford had a concussion this season, they made two trips through the league’s concussion protocol.

John Wolford will start at quarterback for Los Angeles against the Seahawks. All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald and All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp are also out with injuries.

Stafford felt numbness in his legs during the Rams’ loss at New Orleans two weeks ago while playing just two days after clearing the concussion protocol for the first time.

After Stafford cleared the protocol again Friday, Coach Sean McVay acknowledged the struggling Rams likely wouldn’t rush back their 34-year-old star quarterback, who is under contract until 2026.

