NFL notebook: Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers will miss second straight game

Quarterback Brian Hoyer will be making his first start of the season against Green Bay without an important piece of the offense.

Leading receiver Jakobi Meyers, who has been Mac Jones’ go-to-guy, will miss his second straight game with a knee injury.

Meyers had given an encouraging injury update on his status on Wednesday. They said he was planning on being available for the game and that he was trending in the right direction.

“I’m feeling better. A lot better,” Meyers said.

The Patriots, apparently, didn’t feel he was good enough to go.

Hoyer will still have DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, and Lil’ Jordan Humphrey at his disposal in a game that should be significantly run-heavy for the Patriots.

Meyers has been dealing with a knee issue since the start of the regular season, but was still able to appear in the Patriots’ first two games. They aggravated the problem against the Steelers Week 2, and sat out last week against the Ravens.

Despite having played just two of three games this season, Meyers is still ranked first on the Patriots with 19 targets and 13 receptions. His 150 receiving yards are third behind Nelson Agholor’s 179 and DeVante Parker’s 165.

BROWNS: Myles Garrett will not play in Sunday’s game against Atlanta, giving the star defensive end more time to recover from multiple injuries suffered when he crashed his Porsche earlier in the week.

The All-Pro hurt his shoulder, biceps, had several cuts and bruises, and broke a blood vessel in his left eye when he lost control while speeding near his home. Garrett veered into a ditch, hit a fire hydrant and flipped his car several times on Monday after practice.

The Browns listed him as questionable Friday before downgrading the 26-year-old to out on Saturday before flying to Georgia to take on the Falcons. Garrett, who cleared the concussion protocol, did not make the trip.

« Previous