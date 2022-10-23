NFL notebook: Patriots list Mac Jones as questionable; Damien Harris cleared to return

Quarterback Mac Jones was one of 12 players listed as questionable on the Patriots’ final injury report released Saturday.

According to the team, Jones was limited in every practice this week, as was defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (toe) and cornerback Jonathan Jones, among others. Running back Damien Harris was removed from the team’s injury report and has been cleared to play, despite hurting his hamstring two weeks ago.

After missing last week’s win over Cleveland, Harris was a full participant at practice on Thursday and Friday and met with the media after practice on Saturday.

If he is in the lineup, Harris, who also missed much of the Week 5 win over the Lions because of a hamstring injury, is returning well ahead of initial prognostications.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Harris was “likely to miss multiple games.”

Harris said he’s been diligent in his rehabilitation.

“I’ve just been doing everything I can every single day to get back out there as fast as I can,” he said Saturday. “Things are going well. I’m feeling a lot better. This has been my Mindset to do everything I can.”

Harris said he never projected a return date for himself.

“I was just more focused on progressing, not how much time it would take or how long,” he said. “I knew my body would tell me when it’s ready.”

Harris has rushed for 257 yards on 57 carries and has three touchdowns. He’s second on the Patriots behind Rhamondre Stevenson in carries and yardage.

SHAUN WADE remained the only Patriots player missing from practice during the media-viewable portion of the team’s workout Saturday. Wade was a non-participant Friday because of an illness. Jalen Mills, who was a limited participant on Friday, said he was a full participant on Saturday.

BRONCOS: Quarterback Russell Wilson will miss Sunday’s game against the New York Jets because of a pulled hamstring, and backup Brett Rypien will get the start.

Wilson was ruled out Saturday, less than 24 hours after Coach Nathaniel Hackett said he figured Wilson’s playing status would be a game-day decision.

This will be Rypien’s second career start. His other one also was against the Jets, a 37-28 Denver win at the Meadowlands on Oct. 1, 2020, when he threw for two touchdowns and was intercepted three times.

Veteran Josh Johnson will be elevated from the practice squad to serve as Rypien’s backup when the Broncos (2-4) try to snap a three-game skid and end a three-game winning streak for the Jets (4-2), who have already matched last year’s win total.

PACKERS: Green Bay placed wide receiver Randall Cobb and Offensive lineman Jake Hanson are on injured reserve while activating Sammy Watkins.

Watkins is questionable for Sunday’s game at Washington (2-4). Watkins has missed four games because of a hamstring issue that had put the veteran receiver on injured reserve.

The injured reserve designation means Cobb and Hanson must miss at least four games. Cobb suffered a high ankle sprain and Hanson hurt his biceps Sunday when the Packers lost 27-10 to the New York Jets.

COMMANDERS: Carson Wentz went on injured reserve, meaning Washington will be without its starting quarterback for at least the next four games.

Wentz, who had surgery to repair a broken finger, won’t get the chance to return to his first two NFL cities and face his former teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts. Taylor Heinicke is set to start against Green Bay on Sunday, with Rookie Sam Howell Backing up.

The Commanders have not said how much time Wentz is expected to miss. Initial reports pegged it at four to six weeks, but the team would not confirm that estimate.

« Previous