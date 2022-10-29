NFL notebook: Jets receiver Corey Davis will miss game against Patriots

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis will miss the game against the New England Patriots on Sunday because of an injured knee.

Davis, who has 19 catches for a team-leading 351 yards with two touchdowns, was hurt in the Jets’ 16-9 win at Denver last Sunday. They sat out of practice all week and were ruled out for the game Friday by Coach Robert Saleh.

It’s a key loss for the Jets, who have won four in a row and at 5-2 are off to their best start since 2010. New York is also looking to end a 12-game losing streak to the AFC East-rival Patriots.

Of Davis’ 19 receptions, 17 have resulted in first downs — an NFL-leading 89.5%.

“Losing him, all the different things he does,” Saleh said of Davis, “I know from a Fantasy standpoint, people don’t see production, but he is by far our most productive guy with what he does in the run game, how violent he is in his play style, and all the big catches he’s made this year.”

Elijah Moore, who was kept home last weekend, will play Sunday so that will help offset the loss of Davis. Moore, who requested a trade last week after being frustrated with the lack of playmaking opportunities in his second season, has practiced all week.

The Jets also have rookie Garrett Wilson, who leads the team with 28 catches, Braxton Berrios, Jeff Smith and Denzel Mims, who made his season debut last week, at the receiver position against the Patriots.

49ERS: Playmaker Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday’s key NFC West Showdown against the Rival Los Angeles Rams with an injured hamstring.

Samuel hurt his hamstring during last weekend’s loss to Kansas City. He has been unable to practice with the 49ers (3-4) all week ahead of their game against the Rams (3-3).

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel had been ruled out but he hopes he can return after the bye week.

BRONCOS: Quarterback Russell Wilson will start Denver’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium after practicing with “no limitations,” Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

Wilson was held out of last Sunday’s 16-9 loss to the New York Jets because of a strained hamstring.

“We built a game plan around him for this week to be able to be creative and do different things to be able to protect him and at the same time take advantage of different things the defense might give us,” Hackett said.

Wilson was listed as a full participant in practice at the Harrow School outside London after being limited the previous two days.

BENGALS: Coach Zac Taylor declined to discuss details of Ja’Marr Chase’s hip injury or say how long the star receiver could be sidelined.

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday that Chase’s injury could keep him out for several weeks, but Taylor wouldn’t go that far and wouldn’t say if the team planned to put Chase on the injured list. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Bengals are not commenting on Chase’s condition.

“He’s going to miss some time, and he will make a full recovery,” Taylor said after practice Friday afternoon. “So that’s all the information I have. We have a couple more days this week to make decisions on IR, things like that.”

Taylor said the Bengals are still “gathering information.”

Chase did not practice Thursday or Friday as the Bengals (4-3) continued preparing for Monday night’s game at Cleveland.

PACKERS: Wide receiver Allen Lazard has officially been ruled out for Sunday night’s game with the Buffalo Bills.

Lazard had said Thursday he doubted that he’d be available to play against the Bills after injuring his shoulder in a 23-21 loss at Washington. The Packers released an injury report Friday that removed all suspense by declaring Lazard and reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles out.

The Packers labeled Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee/foot), wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) and outside linebacker Rashan Gary (concussion) questionable.

STEELERS: TJ Watt is watching from the sideline in sweatpants and wearing a headset, trying to keep track of a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that Desperately Misses his Menace and production.

All the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year has learned while spending six weeks recovering from a torn left pectoral and minor knee surgery is that he’s not ready to be a Coach and to never take his health or his career for granted.

“It sucks not being able to practice and not being able to play, but when you come back, it makes you cherish it that much more and it makes you want it that much more,” Watt said Friday.

So much, in fact, that Watt isn’t ready to rule himself out when Pittsburgh (2-5) travels to unbeaten Philadelphia (6-0) on Sunday, even if Coach Mike Tomlin said it’s “highly unlikely” that one of the the league’s best edge rushers will be available.

“I feel encouraged about where I’m at right now,” said Watt, who returned to practice on Wednesday.

PANTHERS: Carolina ruled out starting running back Chuba Hubbard for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle injury.

D’Onta Foreman, who ran for 118 yards in Sunday’s 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will start in his place and Rookie Raheem Blackshear will serve as his backup. It’s possible the team could sign Spencer Brown off the practice squad to add some depth at the position.

BROWNS: Cleveland locked up dependable long snapper Charley Hughlett by signing him to a four-year contract extension.

Hughlett is in his eighth season with the Browns, and has handled snapping duties in every game since the start of the 2015 season.

FALCONS: Atlanta (3-4) ruled out safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) and cornerback AJ Terrell (hamstring) after they missed the entire week of practice.

Both went down in last weekend’s 35-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

