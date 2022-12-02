NFL notebook: Bears QB Fields set to return from shoulder injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields appears poised to return against the Green Bay Packers after missing a game due to an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.

Fields took a big step toward playing by practicing Thursday without limitations after missing last week’s loss at the New York Jets.

The Bears (3-9) will try to stop a five-game losing streak and get a rare win over their rivals when they host the Packers (4-8) on Sunday. Green Bay has won seven in a row against Chicago.

Fields, who’s been turning heads in his second season, separated his left shoulder and suffered some ligament damage in the AC joint when he was tackled on a designed run late in Chicago’s loss at Atlanta two weeks ago. He participated in practice on a limited basis leading up to the game in New York and was limited again on Wednesday.

The Bears have a bye next week that could give Fields extra time to recover. But they’re also running out of opportunities for their quarterback and offense to make improvements that could carry over to next year.

BROWNS: Deshaun Watson didn’t address the accusations or reasons behind his time away from the Browns. No discussion. No reflection.

On the verge of his first regular-season game in nearly two years, Watson stayed clear of more controversy. Cleveland’s new starting quarterback refused to address non-football questions on Thursday in his first comments since returning from an 11-game NFL suspension over sexual misconduct allegations.

Speaking to the media for the first time since his agreement with the league was announced in August, Watson declined to discuss his ban or the reasons for it. He has been accused by more than two dozen women of sexual harassment and assault during massage therapy sessions. On Sunday, the 27-year-old will make his long-delayed debut for the Browns in Houston, where he began his career, rose to stardom and where his alleged off-field misconduct happened.

Watson, who was reinstated Monday, opened with a brief statement thanking trainers, teammates and Cleveland fans for their support. He said he had been advised by his “legal and clinical teams” to only address “football questions.”

BRONCOS: Denver wide receiver KJ Hamler had a setback in his recovery from a torn hamstring and is out indefinitely and Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday that he wasn’t sure if Hamler’s season is over.

“We’re still evaluating everything right now,” Hackett said. “Obviously, his care is our No. 1 priority, so we want to be sure that we’re doing everything to help him get back.”

Hamler has missed the past three games and has only played in seven games this season, catching seven passes for 165 yards for a whopping 23.6-yard average this season.

