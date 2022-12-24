NFL, NFLPA say Protocols were followed with DeVante Parker’s concussion removal in Patriots game

DeVante Parker has not played since sustaining a concussion against the Cardinals. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

The NFL and NFLPA have found no issues with how New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker’s head injury during last week’s game was handled, despite criticism from fans and the player himself.

The incident occurred during the first quarter of the Patriots’ Week 14 game against the Arizona Cardinals. After taking a hard hit, Parker was slow to get up and Visibly woozy once he was on his feet. While the NFL employs concussion spotters to stop play in such a situation, the two teams looked set for another play until the Cardinals issued a challenge, stopping the clock.

One person who definitely noticed Parker’s condition was teammate Nelson Agholor, who took a knee and frantically signaled that Parker needed help while lining up for the next play. Parker was ultimately removed from the game and remains out with a concussion.

The sequence of events led to a torrent of criticism against the NFL for seemingly failing to prevent a concussed player from taking part in another play, especially in light of the rule changes made in the aftermath of the Tua Tagovailoa incident.

Parker was critical of the league on his social media accounts after the game. They too thanked Agholor for his concern and indicated he was very interested in finding out what went wrong.

However, after announcing they would review the Parker incident, the NFL and NFLPA said in a statement released Friday that the concussion spotters actually did their job, it just wasn’t seen because the Cardinals challenged beat them to stop play.

The league and union said that when the Parker injury occurred, the two certified Athletic trainer spotters immediately reviewed the play, concluded a mandatory evaluation was necessary and were in the process of calling a medical timeout when the Cardinals threw the challenge flag. The spotters then reportedly told the Patriots medical staff that Parker required a concussion evaluation.

The two sides concluded that Parker was in no danger of participating in another play.

NFL and NFLPA’s full statement on DeVante Parker

“The NFL and NFLPA have reviewed the medical staff reports and game video and Interviewed the relevant medical personnel to understand the sequence of events leading up to New England Patriots’ DeVante Parker’s removal from the December 12, 2022 game for a concussion evaluation,” the joint statement read. “The parties initiated the review because it appeared Mr. Parker may have been permitted to participate in the subsequent play without a concussion evaluation. The parties have concluded that the Game Day Concussion Checklist was followed.

“The documents and interviews established that one of the spotters was engaged with the Patriots medical staff regarding a prior injury when the play occurred. The other certified Athletic trainer spotter observed the play as it occurred, heard the broadcasters’ commentary in real time, and immediately informed his colleague of the need to review the play for a potential head injury. During the approximately 20 seconds that elapsed before play was stopped, both spotters requested the replay, reviewed that game video to confirm the player received an impact to the head and exhibited post-injury behavior, and concluded a mandatory evaluation was necessary. The spotters were in the process of calling a Medical Timeout when play was stopped due to the Cardinals throwing a challenge flag. The spotters then advised the Patriots medical staff that the player required a concussion evaluation pursuant to the Protocol.

“The club’s medical staff removed the player from the field and evaluated him, together with the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant. As required under the Protocol, the spotters’ Booth provided injury video to the sideline medical personnel, who diagnosed the player with a concussion. The parties are satisfied that the player would not have participated in another play even if the Cardinals had not challenged the play.