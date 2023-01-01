NFL, NFLPA Release Statement On Investigation On Handling Of Tua Tagovailoa’s Latest Concussion

The NFL Somehow managed the handling of another Tua Tagovailoa concussion during last Sunday’s Packers-Dolphins game.

After conducting yet another investigation into concussion handling procedures, the NFL and NFLPA released a joint review of the situation and said Tua never showed signs of a concussion throughout the game and thus wasn’t tested for a concussion.

“The protocol is initiated when a player receives an impact to the head and exhibits or reports signs or symptoms suggestive of a concussion,” the NFL and NFLPA said in a joint statement Saturday. “The review established that symptoms of a concussion were neither exhibited nor reported until the following day at which time the team medical personnel appropriately evaluated and placed Mr. Tagovailoa in the concussion protocol.”

They finished Sunday’s game, a 26-20 loss in which Tagovailoa threw three fourth-quarter interceptions, and spoke to the media. He was placed into the protocol after he displayed symptoms the following day.

Back in Week 3, Tagovailoa took a hard hit against the Buffalo Bills, he then played in a game four days later against the Bengals where he took another hit and was stretchered off the field. The NFL later changed its concussion protocol to mandate that any player who shows possible concussion symptoms — including a lack of balance or stability — sit out the remainder of a game.

Tagovailoa has set career highs this season in every major passing statistic, but the Dolphins have lost four straight games and are the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture. They can secure their first playoff berth since 2016 on Sunday with a win over the New England Patriots and a New York Jets loss to the Seattle Seahawks or a tie combined with a Jets loss and Pittsburgh Steelers loss or tie.

Teddy Bridgewater will start at quarterback for the Dolphins.