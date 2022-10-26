NFL News: Seahawks release two players from practice squad

The Seahawks made a pair of moves on Tuesday afternoon, releasing both running back Godwin Igwebuike and linebacker Christian Jones.

Igwebuike appeared on the field with the San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions since Entering the NFL after finishing a four-year college career at Northwestern. Meanwhile, Jones has played in NFL games over the course of eight separate seasons with the Chicago Bears, Lions and Seahawks. He appeared in three games for Seattle in 2022 and made two tackles in the win over the Arizona Cardinals. Jones was out of practice Squad elevations after the Cardinals game.

Travis Homer and LJ Collier are both getting closer to returning to the field at full health, so those figure to be the two players who could fill the two vacant active roster spots. If Tre Brown also returns then the Seahawks would have to release someone from the 53-man roster.

RB Travis Homer is now eligible to come off IR. The Seahawks plan to designate him to return to practice this week, Pete Carroll said. So he’s a candidate for one of those open spots. DE LJ Collier is another candidate. His 21-day window to be activated off IR ends tomorrow. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 25, 2022

Homer played in the first three games of the season for the Seahawks but has been on IR with a rib injury since the loss to the Falcons. Collier, Seattle’s first round pick in 2019, has yet to appear in a game this season due to an elbow injury.