NFL news: Raiders September news tacker

September 1

2:40 p.m.: Linebacker Blake Martinez is available. He played for new Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in both Green Bay and New York. This is something to keep an eye on.

10:17 am: Cornerback Darius Phillips, a surprise Raiders’ cut this week, is staying in the AFC West.

The Broncos have signed veteran CB Darius Phillips. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 1, 2022

7:48 am: Former Raiders’ third-round draft pick Lynn Bowden has landed on the Patriots’ practice squad.

The Patriots are signing former Raiders and Dolphins WR Lynn Bowden, Jr. to their practice squad, per source. He was one of the most versatile players in the country during his time at Kentucky and a 2020 third-round pick. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 1, 2022

5:50 am: The Raiders aren’t wasting any time, looking at veteran offensive linemen.

The #Raiders are hosting Veteran OL Joe Haeg on a visit today. A few teams in is the versatile Haeg, who was released by the #Steelers after they traded for Jesse Davis. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 1, 2022

5:49 am: Russell Wilson isn’t leaving the AFC West anytime soon.