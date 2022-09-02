NFL news: Raiders September news tacker

September 1

2:40 p.m.: Linebacker Blake Martinez is available. He played for new Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in both Green Bay and New York. This is something to keep an eye on.

10:17 am: Cornerback Darius Phillips, a surprise Raiders’ cut this week, is staying in the AFC West.

7:48 am: Former Raiders’ third-round draft pick Lynn Bowden has landed on the Patriots’ practice squad.

5:50 am: The Raiders aren’t wasting any time, looking at veteran offensive linemen.

5:49 am: Russell Wilson isn’t leaving the AFC West anytime soon.

