NFL Network Host Goes Off on Russell Wilson After Thursday Night Debacle

Many people are criticizing Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson after another lackluster performance on Thursday night, and that continued this morning. Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt specifically went in on Wilson, calling the quarterback a “poser.”

“I think Russell Wilson is one of the least authentic personalities we have in this league, I think Russell Wilson is a poser” he said. “That doesn’t mean he’s a bad person, I actually think he’s a good person. I think he’s trying to be something that he’s not.”

Brandt referenced what he’s seen from Wilson and his wife, Ciara, as why he believes the quarterback isn’t authentic.

“I work the NFL Honors, I work the red carpet,” he said. “Russell Wilson shows up with his sunglasses and his wife, and I think they think they’re Jay-Z and Beyonce. They will literally put their hands up and say ‘no, we’re not talking.'”

