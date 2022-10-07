NFL Network Host Goes Off on Russell Wilson After Thursday Night Debacle

Many people are criticizing Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson after another lackluster performance on Thursday night, and that continued this morning. Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt specifically went in on Wilson, calling the quarterback a “poser.”

“I think Russell Wilson is one of the least authentic personalities we have in this league, I think Russell Wilson is a poser” he said. “That doesn’t mean he’s a bad person, I actually think he’s a good person. I think he’s trying to be something that he’s not.”

Brandt referenced what he’s seen from Wilson and his wife, Ciara, as why he believes the quarterback isn’t authentic.

“I work the NFL Honors, I work the red carpet,” he said. “Russell Wilson shows up with his sunglasses and his wife, and I think they think they’re Jay-Z and Beyonce. They will literally put their hands up and say ‘no, we’re not talking.'”

Wilson recently signed a huge contract extension with the Broncos that can be worth up to $296 million over seven years. Brandt argues the quarterback can’t play poorly and be a “poser” making that much money in the locker room.

Additionally, Brandt specifically mentioned Wilson’s failure to convert on the final play of the game vs. Indianapolis, where he missed wide receiver KJ Hamler for what would have been an easy touchdown and lost the game. The football host even brought up Wilson’s replacement and former backups in Seattle as someone he should try to emulate.

“I don’t know when Russell Wilson turned into Mitch Trubisky, but I wish he would turn into Geno Smith,” Brandt said.

In five games this year, Wilson has just four touchdowns and three interceptions with an 82.8 passer rating, which would be the lowest of his career. Wilson’s play needs to pick up if he wants to improve his public perception and start living up to his contract.

