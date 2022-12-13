NFL Network broadcast crews for three Week 15 Saturday games

With the college football regular season having wrapped up, the NFL will take over Saturdays for the rest of the year.

This Saturday, the NFL Network will air three games. Broadcast crews for those games were just announced:

Colts @ Vikings 1pm ET
Booth: Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson
Sideline: Tom Pelissero, Lindsay Czarniak

