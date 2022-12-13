NFL Network broadcast crews for three Week 15 Saturday games
With the college football regular season having wrapped up, the NFL will take over Saturdays for the rest of the year.
This Saturday, the NFL Network will air three games. Broadcast crews for those games were just announced:
Colts @ Vikings 1pm ET
Booth: Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson
Sideline: Tom Pelissero, Lindsay Czarniak
Ravens @ Browns 4:30pm ET
Booth: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner
Sideline: Steve Wyche, Stacey Dales
Dolphins @ Bills 8:15pm ET
Booth: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
Sideline: Peter Schrager, Laura Okmin
The most noteworthy development here is NFL Network using Eagle and Burleson to call the Colts-Vikings game. They’ve worked together before, calling two kid-focused wild-card games that aired on Nickelodeon.
This will be their first game working a traditional broadcast together. Eagle has been calling NFL games for Fox this season, while Burleson appears each week on CBS’ NFL Today pregame show (and each weekday on CBS Mornings).
Earlier this season, the NFL Network used its entire pregame show lineup to call the Bucs-Seahawks game from Germany in Week 10, but its wisely going with a two-person booth for Ravens-Browns with Eisen on play-by-play and Warner handling color.
Kugler and Sanchez, who calls games for Fox, are the Lone “regular” broadcast crew that will work on Saturday.
