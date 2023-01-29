NFL Network 49ers-Eagles segment ruined by Philly superfan

The NFL Network is usually good for at least one unhinged pre-game segment during the playoffs.

And while usually those head-scratching segments are planned, on Sunday the crazy came organically during an NFL GameDay spot in front of Lincoln Financial Field where Colleen Wolfe invited in 49ers and Eagles fans to fill in behind her, Mike Garafolo and Kurt Warner:

The trio almost immediately regretted the decision (which you can see very plainly on Warner’s face) thanks almost entirely to one Eagles super fan. Sporting a Jason Kelce jersey, Eagles face paint and a backwards Birds hat, the fan initially appears behind a blonde woman, then he elbows his way in front of her and screams uninterrupted, seemingly without breathing: “YEAH. YEAH. YEAH BABY. WOO . YEAH. YEAH. GO BIRDS. GO BIRDS,” before joining a defiant “EAGLES” chant.

Wolfe, frazzled, tries to continue the pre-game discussion, but neither of her two co-hosts can hear her.

“Biggest threat? Is it the crowd? I don’t know, I feel like that’s kind of a Threat right now,” says Wolfe, who hails from Philadelphia and maybe should’ve seen that coming. “I’m sorry, they’re a little out of hand.”

During subsequent segments, a metal gate was added and the fans were pushed back several feet so viewers (and Garafolo and Warner) could actually hear. If you’re wondering if the Eagles fanbase will be as loud and as deranged as ever for the NFC title game on Fox at 12 pm, this segment likely had your answer.





