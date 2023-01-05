NFL nears decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest | Latest medical updates

As Week 18 approaches, the NFL is getting ready to put Week 17 to bed.

The league still hasn’t publicly announced what will happen to the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football game, which was suspended when safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required CPR before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

But Pro Football Talk reports a decision could be forthcoming.

Current momentum is pointing towards not resuming the Bills-Bengals game, and declaring it a no contest. Playoff seeding would then be determined based on the outcome of the Week 18 games.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “NFL exec Troy Vincent says ‘everything is being considered’ when it comes to the #Bills–#Bengals game. ‘The Guiding principles that took us into the 2020 season with COVID are there. It may not be perfect, but will allow those participating to be able to play.’”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “NFL exec Jeff Miller said discussions about what to do with the Bills-Bengals game are ongoing, he knows they have to make a decision on it ‘in the coming days’, but NFL exec Troy Vincent explains that the league’s focus has been is Damar Hamlin.”

As for Hamlin’s recovery, the Bills released the following statement Wednesday:

Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted (Tuesday) and overnight. He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him.

Also Wednesday, ESPN’s Coley Harvey reported he “Just chatted with Damar Hamlin’s family friend @jordonr. Per Jordon and Damar’s family, Doctors overnight got promising readings that they had been hoping to see by this morning. Jordon couldn’t go into specifics, but progress appears to be made.”

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported Tuesday night that he “spoke with Dorrian Glenn — Damar Hamlin’s Uncle — who said his Nephew is on a ventilator but he’s improved to 50% oxygen needed after being at 100%. He’s still sedated but main focus is recovering to Breathe on his own & Healing lungs.”

Glenn told Harvey “Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice — once on the field at Paycor Stadium, and once after he arrived at the hospital. There is also concern surrounding potential lung damage, he said.”

The 24-year-old Hamlin, in his second NFL season, collapsed at 8:55 pm ET Monday after a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the game, with Cincinnati leading, 7-3.

Hamlin’s uniform was cut off as he was attended to by medical personnel. ESPN reported on its telecast that Hamlin was also given oxygen. Some 16 minutes after collapsing, Hamlin was rushed off the field in an ambulance.

