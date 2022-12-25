NFL, NBA, College Football Picks

The sports calendar spoiled us this Christmas weekend. There’s a full Slate of NFL on Saturday, a college football game at night, the normal NBA Slate on Christmas Day and a few college basketball games sprinkled in as well. Now is the time to find the best bets in the market.

Best Christmas Weekend Picks

NFL Player Props

Stefon Diggs Under 5.5 receptions (FanDuel)

Our OddsShopper tool projects this as a Winner 60 percent of the time. Moreover, with juice of -125, this lines up with a 9 percent xROI. The Bills are big favorites in a frigid Chicago atmosphere against the Bears.

Royce Freeman Over 27.5 rushing yards (FanDuel)

Well Dameon Pierce means opportunities are open in the Texas backfield. OddsShopper’s tool expects Freeman to clear this number 57 percent of the time for an xROI of 9 percent. The Texans are 3-point underdogs against the Tennessee Titans.

Cole Kmet Under 29.5 receiving yards (BetMGM)

The Bears host the Bills and OddsShopper is going back to an under. This prop is projected to win 58 percent of the time with a 9 percent xROI.

Parris Campbell Under 36.5 receiving yards (BetMGM)

The Colts play the Chargers on Monday, and OddsShopper doesn’t expect Campbell to take off with new quarterback Nick Foles. Another play with 9 percent xROI and an expected win rate of 56 percent.

Geno Smith Over 15.5 rushing yards (DraftKings)

OddsShopper contributor Justin Martin loves this spot for the Seahawks quarterback. He explains his pick in great detail here.

NFL Sides & Totals

Lions -2.5 vs. Panthers

Dave ‘Loughy’ Loughran runs through his thoughts on each game, and his favorite play of the week is on Detroit. He tells you why in full depth here.

Ravens -6.5 vs. Falcons

Ben Rasa is riding with Tyler Huntley against Rookie Desmond Ridder. The rushing game should be too much for Atlanta to stop. His full explanation is here.

Broncos -3 vs. Rams

Isaiah Sirois gave this Sunday play out early in our Discord. He finds closing line value all the time, which is one of the benefits of Insider Access.

NFL DFS Advice

Daniel Jones ($5,600, DraftKings)

The Giants quarterback is our top value at the position, including a positive leverage score.

Christian McCaffrey ($8,800, DraftKings)

McCaffrey projects as the highest-owned running back on the main DraftKings slate, but he might be worth it. Our projections have him as the best value on the board.

Terrace Marshall Jr ($3,600, DraftKings)

The Carolina Panthers receiver is a cheap option to consider and has the best leverage score at the position.

Mark Andrews ($5,500, DraftKings)

Andrews isn’t the best value at the tight-end position today, but he does have the best leverage score.

Bills D/ST ($4,000, DraftKings)

Buffalo’s defense has the highest point projection for the position according to our data.

No House Advantage Plays

Justin Fields Under 1.5 Passing Touchdowns

A tough environment, virtually no Offensive weapons and a solid Bills defense hints at the bottom. Our NHA free projections have Fields going under this number over 80 percent of the time.

Deshaun Watson Under 197.5 Passing Yards

With severe weather expected, Watson’s projection is almost 50 yards below this number. Our model makes this under a Winner over 80 percent of the time.

Saturday College Football

San Diego State 1H Moneyline vs. Middle Tennessee State

Isaiah Sirois is paying up on the Moneyline Saturday night, but he explains why it’s a wise investment here.

Saturday College Football

San Diego State 1H Moneyline vs. Middle Tennessee State

Isaiah Sirois is paying up on the Moneyline Saturday night, but he explains why it's a wise investment here.

These plays will take us through Christmas Eve, but we've got more winners, Picks and DFS advice to give away on Sunday. Be sure to check back for prop bets and DFS insight on Sunday.