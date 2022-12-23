NFL, NBA Christmas Day schedule: Best games, ranked

It used to be that Christmas Day belonged to the NBA and only the NBA.

That’s no longer the case. In 2022, Christmas falls on a Sunday, and although much of the Week 16 Slate in the NFL will be played on Christmas Eve, there will be three games to watch to go along with five (!) NBA contests.

Yep, that’s a lot of sports on Christmas.

So we’re here to help you out with a viewing guide of sorts — which games you should save your TV time for and which ones are best for opening gifts or a meal.

Let’s jump in (all times Eastern):