NFL, NBA Christmas Day schedule: Best games, ranked
It used to be that Christmas Day belonged to the NBA and only the NBA.
That’s no longer the case. In 2022, Christmas falls on a Sunday, and although much of the Week 16 Slate in the NFL will be played on Christmas Eve, there will be three games to watch to go along with five (!) NBA contests.
Yep, that’s a lot of sports on Christmas.
So we’re here to help you out with a viewing guide of sorts — which games you should save your TV time for and which ones are best for opening gifts or a meal.
Let’s jump in (all times Eastern):
Under no circumstances should you watch this game. Imagine, though, when the schedule makers put this one on the calendar and said, “Russell Wilson against the Defending Super Bowl champs! This is gonna be perfect!”
Of course they didn’t know Wilson would be abysmal and the Rams would suffer the worst Super Bowl hangover ever.
The Warriors are STRUGGLING without Steph Curry, while the Grizzlies continue to be among the NBA’s elite squads.
So I think even with Ja Morant being a delight to watch, I’ll say there are better games to watch.
The Knicks are suddenly playing better than of late, and the Sixers are rounding into form. Should be a fun game! But the Christmas Day sports schedule is a marathon, not a sprint.
Even as a Knicks fan, I might watch just the second half.
It’s a very Tom Brady Christmas! Although he could be facing a second- or third-string QB, this is your “What a day it’s been, I’m gonna watch this thing and if it stinks, I’ll fall asleep” special.
C’mon, you’re not staying up for this if you’re on the East Coast. You should, but you won’t.
So this is one for the rest of the country: A two-time MVP against a Suns team that eliminated him from the Playoffs last year.
LeBron! Luke! It’s Christmas! At a great hour to watch!
The best NFL game on the schedule, and I expect it to be decently close.
