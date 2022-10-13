NFL MVP Watch Entering Week 6: Top Candidates Set for Sunday Showdown – AthlonSports.com

For better or for worse, the NFL The MVP Award is all about the narrative. Voters love a good story — especially a new one — and that can often make Trump a great statistical case.

That makes Week 6 a Pivotal one for MVP narratives, as the top two candidates will go head-to-head when the Buffalo Bills face the Kansas City Chiefs.

But that’s not all that’s important narrative-wise as we pass the quarter-mark of the season. Only one team is left undefeated, and their quarterback, Jalen Hurts, will only rise on this list as his Eagles keep exceeding expectations. He’s our biggest riser of the week after another strong performance.

