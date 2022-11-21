NFL MVP race over? Patrick Mahomes takes a big lead in betting odds after Week 11 win

Patrick Mahomes is a lot like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The last two seasons, Antetokounmpo hasn’t won NBA MVP. The award went to Nikola Jokic both years. Nothing against Jokic, but take a vote on the best basketball player in the world and Antetokounmpo will likely be the pick. The Milwaukee Bucks would never trade Antetokounmpo for Jokic. The Denver Nuggets would presumably listen if the Bucks made that call.

The same thing goes for Mahomes. Even though Aaron Rodgers won NFL MVP the past two seasons, everyone knew Mahomes was still the best quarterback in the world. This season, Mahomes might get another NFL MVP Trophy to go with that unofficial title.

Mahomes has taken a huge lead in the NFL MVP betting odds at BetMGM. Mahomes is -160 after Sunday’s dramatic win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He was -115 on Monday morning and then there was another big shift. No other player has Shorter than +550 odds.

Mahomes has a long way to go this season, but it’s going to be very hard to beat him.

Patrick Mahomes takes over as big MVP favorite

Seven weeks is a long time in the NFL. Injuries are a big factor in any Awards race. So Mahomes isn’t in the clear. But the betting odds are a good snapshot of where the race stands.

There are only four players with Shorter than 25-to-1 odds:

Mahomes -160

Jalen Hurts +550

Josh Allen +600

Tua Tagovailoa +600

The surprise might be that Allen has fallen so far back. They threw bad interceptions in the Buffalo Bills’ two-game losing streak. The Bills won on Sunday but Allen had a relatively quiet game as the running game took over.

Mahomes, on the other hand, had a game in Week 11 that will be at the top of his MVP resume for this season.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with fans after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Mahomes had a huge moment

Mahomes led the Chiefs on a game-winning drive after the Chargers took a lead with 1:46 left. Going back to that “best quarterback in the world” title, when the Chargers scored everyone pretty much knew that Mahomes would answer. And they did. His touchdown pass to Travis Kelce with 31 seconds left gave Kansas City the win.

Story continues

Mahomes has had a huge season, and he’s doing it without Tyreek Hill. That doesn’t hurt his MVP case. Mahomes has 3,265 yards and 28 touchdowns, and both marks lead the NFL. The Chiefs are 8-2. That’s the best record in the AFC.

Despite being the best quarterback in the NFL, Mahomes’ only MVP came in 2018. It would be Odd if he didn’t win multiple MVP Awards through his career (which happened to Kobe Bryant, somehow). This seems like the right time to get Mahomes his second MVP. An injury would stop him, but that might be it. A slump seems pretty unlikely, given how well he’s playing.

Mahomes has been the best QB in the game for a while. Getting another MVP would validate that.