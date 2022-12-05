NFL MVP odds 2022: Who is leading race after Week 13?

The NFL is headed into Monday Night Football and we have a new No. 1 seed in the AFC heading towards Week 14. The Bills beat the Patriots on Thursday and then watched the Chiefs lose to the Bengals on Sunday. Buffalo and Kansas City are now tied atop the AFC standings, with Buffalo holding the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Chiefs loss hurts QB Patrick Mahomes’ MVP odds, but he remains the favorite. He had a decent enough day with one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown, but he and the offense couldn’t do enough on the final two drives and the Bengals won 27-24.

Bills QB Josh Allen was solid enough in the win, but it wasn’t enough to move his MVP odds. They remain the same, but if the Bills keep winning, look for him to move. It might not be enough however to get past Mahomes or Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia crushed the Titans on Sunday and Hurts was dominant in the performance. He completed 74% of his passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns, and added a rushing touchdown. He will probably need at least one bad Mahomes performance or another Chiefs loss to move him into the front-runner status, but he’s done enough thus far to justify at least a share of the first place votes when ballots are submitted.

The big news coming out of Sunday is Jimmy Garoppolo’s season-ending foot injury and Lamar Jackson’s knee injury that could cost him a game or two. Neither was high in the MVP odds, but both were getting odds to win the award. Garoppolo has been dropped from the board while Jackson slipped a sizable amount.

Here’s a look at the complete NFL MVP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook coming out of Week 13.

NFL MVP odds 2022: Week 14