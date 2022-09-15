NFL MVP odds 2022: Favorites, Sleepers to win Most Valuable Player

The NFL’s MVP award has become synonymous with the league’s best quarterback over the past decade. The previous nine MVP award winners all played QB, with Minnesota’s Adrian Peterson serving as the last non-QB to win the award in 2012. As such, it’s no surprise that QBs like Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and Patrick Mahomes had the shortest preseason odds to win the 2022 NFL MVP.

Through the first week of the season, the top-15 players in the 2022 MVP odds are all quarterbacks. It’s becoming more difficult for oddsmakers and the betting public to make a case for a non-QB to win the award. There are some decent sleeper/long-shot non-QB candidates (Justin Jefferson, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey), but your money is almost always better spent on a signal-caller.

When Adrian Peterson won the award in ’12, he had 2,097 rushing yards on 348 carries and 12 touchdowns. That year, Peterson beat out Peyton Manning, who threw for 4,659 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. As you can see, for a non-QB to win the league’s MVP, they have to do something incredible. Peterson was also the last winner to be on a team that didn’t finish first or second in its conference. Clearly, winning can Trump stats in this QB-dominant era.

Last season, there was a slight chance that a non-QB could’ve won the award, as Cooper Kupp and Jonathan Taylor had outstanding seasons for their respective teams. Kupp finished third in the voting behind Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers after winning the league’s triple-crown for receiving with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. Taylor did not finish in the top three of voting but had an outstanding season for a running back with 2,171 total yards and 20 total TDs on 372 touches, but it still wasn’t enough to even sniff the trophy.

Heading into Week 2 of the regular season, Mahomes is the favorite to win the MVP with +450 odds, according to Caesars Sportsbook. However, Allen (+550) and Herbert (+700) aren’t too far behind. There’s a bit of a drop-off to the Tom Brady/Jalen Hurts/Lamar Jackson/Joe Burrow/Aaron Rodgers tier, but with so much time left in the season, we know those players will have their say.

For non-QBs, Jefferson has the shortest odds to win MVP (+600) after his dominant Week 1 performance. He’s followed by Titans’ RB Derrick Henry (+6000), who actually disappointed a bit. Kupp (+8000), Chase (+15000), Saquon Barkley (+15000), and Davante Adams (+15000) all have big Week 1s under their belts and bear some watching, too.

Below, we’ll provide a snapshot of where the MVP odds stand and who provides the most value heading into Week 2.

All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook