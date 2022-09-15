NFL MVP odds 2022: Favorites, Sleepers to win Most Valuable Player

The NFL’s MVP award has become synonymous with the league’s best quarterback over the past decade. The previous nine MVP award winners all played QB, with Minnesota’s Adrian Peterson serving as the last non-QB to win the award in 2012. As such, it’s no surprise that QBs like Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and Patrick Mahomes had the shortest preseason odds to win the 2022 NFL MVP.

Through the first week of the season, the top-15 players in the 2022 MVP odds are all quarterbacks. It’s becoming more difficult for oddsmakers and the betting public to make a case for a non-QB to win the award. There are some decent sleeper/long-shot non-QB candidates (Justin Jefferson, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey), but your money is almost always better spent on a signal-caller.

When Adrian Peterson won the award in ’12, he had 2,097 rushing yards on 348 carries and 12 touchdowns. That year, Peterson beat out Peyton Manning, who threw for 4,659 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. As you can see, for a non-QB to win the league’s MVP, they have to do something incredible. Peterson was also the last winner to be on a team that didn’t finish first or second in its conference. Clearly, winning can Trump stats in this QB-dominant era.

Last season, there was a slight chance that a non-QB could’ve won the award, as Cooper Kupp and Jonathan Taylor had outstanding seasons for their respective teams. Kupp finished third in the voting behind Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers after winning the league’s triple-crown for receiving with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. Taylor did not finish in the top three of voting but had an outstanding season for a running back with 2,171 total yards and 20 total TDs on 372 touches, but it still wasn’t enough to even sniff the trophy.

Heading into Week 2 of the regular season, Mahomes is the favorite to win the MVP with +450 odds, according to Caesars Sportsbook. However, Allen (+550) and Herbert (+700) aren’t too far behind. There’s a bit of a drop-off to the Tom Brady/Jalen Hurts/Lamar Jackson/Joe Burrow/Aaron Rodgers tier, but with so much time left in the season, we know those players will have their say.

For non-QBs, Jefferson has the shortest odds to win MVP (+600) after his dominant Week 1 performance. He’s followed by Titans’ RB Derrick Henry (+6000), who actually disappointed a bit. Kupp (+8000), Chase (+15000), Saquon Barkley (+15000), and Davante Adams (+15000) all have big Week 1s under their belts and bear some watching, too.

Below, we’ll provide a snapshot of where the MVP odds stand and who provides the most value heading into Week 2.

All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Player Odds
Patrick Mahomes +450
Josh Allen +550
Justin Herbert +700
Tom Brady +1200
Jalen Hurts +1400
Lamar Jackson +1500
Joe Burrow +1600
Aaron Rodgers +1600
Kirk Cousins +2200
Kyler Murray +2500
Russell Wilson +3000
Matthew Stafford +3000
Derek Carr +3500
Trey Lance +4000
Tua Tagovailoa +4000
Justin Jefferson +6000
Jameis Winston +6000
Derrick Henry +6000
Matt Ryan +6000
Jonathan Taylor +6000
Cooper Cup +8000
Mac Jones +10000
Trevor Lawrence +15000
Deshaun Watson +15000
Zach Wilson +15000
Christian McCaffrey +15000
Daniel Jones +15000
Deebo Samuel +15000
Aaron Donald +15000
Davante Adams +15000
Justin Fields +15000
Ryan Tannehill +15000
Saquon Barkley +15000
Ja’Marr Chase +15000
Carson Wentz +20000
Travis Kelce +20000
Stefon Diggs +20000
Jared Goff +20000
Myles Garrett +25000
Nick Chubb +25000
Dalvin Cook +25000
Baker Mayfield +25000
Ezekiel Elliott +30000
Jaylen Waddle +30000
Keenan Allen +30000
AJ Brown +30000
Nick Bosa +30000
Darren Waller +30000
JJ Watt +30000
Kyle Pitts +30000
D’Andre Swift +30000
Amari Cooper +30000
Joe Mixon +30000
Aaron Jones +30000
Tyreek Hill +30000
Leonard Fournette +30000
Chase Young +30000
Austin Ekeler +30000
Alvin Kamara +30000
Mike Evans +30000
Jerry Jewdy +30000
Joey Bosa +30000
CeeDee Lamb +30000
Micah Parsons +30000
Khalil Mack +30000
Jimmy Garoppolo +30000
Deandre Hopkins +30000
Teddy Bridgewater +30000
Von Miller +50000
Marquise Brown +50000
Shaquille Leonard +50000
Clyde Edwards-Helaire +50000
Michael Thomas +50000
Odell Beckham Jr +50000
Melvin Gordon +50000
George Kittle +50000
Terry McLaurin +50000
Tony Pollard +50000
Bradley Chubb +50000
Miles Sanders +50000
DeVonta Smith +50000
Courtland Sutton +50000
Jarvis Landry +50000
Chris Godwin +50000
Kenny Golladay +50000
Taylor Heinicke +50000
Najee Harris +50000
Diontae Johnson +50000
Elijah Mitchell +50000
Josh Jacobs +50000
DJ Moore +50000
Michael Pittman Jr +50000
Cam Akers +50000
TJ Watt +50000
James Robinson +50000
Antonio Gibson +50000
JK Dobbins +50000
Sam Darnold +50000
DK Metcalf +50000

