NFL MVP best bets for 2022 featuring Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen

As the 2022 NFL season nears the kickoff of Week 1, the BetFTW crew is offering up our best Outright bets for the new year. Here you’ll find Picks and analysis for the top Awards handed out at the end of each campaign. Let’s talk about who will be crowned the 2022 MVP.

Aaron Rodgers has captured back-to-back MVP Awards heading into his 15th season as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback, but he doesn’t appear on any of the ballots below.

After the departure of top wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the BetFTW crew expects the award to find its way to a different recipient this year.

Josh Allen (+600)



Robert Zeglinski: He’s the favorite for a reason. Allen has the perfect situation – multiple high-end pass targets, complementary weapons and a top-notch defense getting him the ball back aplenty. Allen also has the Talent and what I would imagine is a bit of a chip on his shoulder relative to his fellow elite QB peers. Plus, he’s got the narrative. A guy taking Buffalo – sad NFL doldrums Buffalo – to the top of the pro football world? That’s got an MVP stamp all over it if I’ve ever seen one.

Lamar Jackson (+2000)



Blake Schuster: I’m not terribly confident in this pick, but I do love seeing how motivated Lamar is heading into this year as his contract talks continue to stall. He’s setting himself up to have an Aaron Judge-type season and prove he deserves a much bigger deal than what Baltimore has already offered. I’ll gladly bet on the former MVP who’s already betting on himself.

Joe Burrow (+1200)



Prince J. Grimes: I’ve been pretty consistent with this pick all offseason, although it’s not due to an incredible amount of confidence in Burrow winning. There’s simply too much talent in the NFL to be 100 percent sure of who’s going to win MVP. And even with that said, the same man has come away with it the last two years. What I do know is that Burrow is absolutely an ascending star and has maybe the most talented trio of receivers in the NFL. More than anything, I love these odds for that player.

Justin Herbert (+900)



Cole Huff: Justin Herbert has already set NFL records for most passing yards (9,350), passing touchdowns (69) and completions (839) through the first two seasons of an NFL career. Herbert’s Chargers just haven’t had the team success. But they should this season, with a likely improved defense and an already-powerful offense. With a division championship or even just a playoff appearance, Herbert will be in MVP conversations if he is as good in Year 3 as he was in 1 and 2.

Tom Brady (+750)



Caroline Darney: I don’t like it either, but here we are.

