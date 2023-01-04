NFL mulling three options for Bills-Bengals postponement

The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17.

One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the Pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.

The 24-year-old had to be revived on the field, and then at the hospital. The 2021 sixth-round pick remains in critical condition on Wednesday but is showing signs of improvement. The shocking event brought a stop to the game, and eventually led to it being postponed without a clear path ahead.

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals are two of the top teams in the AFC, and a win could prove very important for playoff seeding after the season comes to a close this Sunday. That is why the NFL is trying to figure out how to resolve that issue while also showing respect to players following a horrifying moment on Monday.

Pushing the Playoffs back and Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Week 19 is possible