NFL moves Chiefs-Chargers to Sunday night in Week 11

Getty Images

The NFL announced it’s first flex scheduling change of the season on Tuesday.

The league is moving Week 11’s game between the Chiefs and Chargers in Los Angeles from Sunday afternoon to Sunday Night Football on NBC. The Matchup between the Bengals and Steelers in Pittsburgh was originally scheduled for the standalone Sunday night spot, but it will now take the Chiefs-Chargers’ place as a 4:25 pm ET kickoff.

Moving the AFC West Clash to Sunday night ensures a game between two teams with winning records — the Chiefs are 6-2 and the Chargers are 5-3 — for the prime time slot. It will also be the second prime time matchup between the teams this year. The Chiefs beat the Chargers 27-24 on Amazon’s first Thursday Night Football broadcast this year.

The Chiefs have been on Sunday night football twice this season, including their Week Nine overtime win over the Titans. They are scheduled for another appearance against the Broncos in Week 14. The Chargers will now be playing in back-to-back Sunday night games as they face the 49ers in Week 10. They are also slated to face the Rams in an all-Los Angeles affair in Week 17.

Games featuring teams playing on Sunday afternoon can be moved into the Sunday night window no later than 12 days before the game. There are no flex options to replace Thursday or Monday night games with more appealing matchups.