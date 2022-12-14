NFL Mock Draft: Washington Commanders Take Star Georgia Bulldogs CB?

The Washington Commanders are in the fight of their lives to secure a playoff spot. Facing the New York Giants in a flexed Sunday Night Football game, much of the attention is focused on securing a playoff spot.

But as we get towards the end of the season, the NFL Draft takes center stage. ESPN has released the first of many mock drafts for the 2023 class. At the time of writing, the Commanders, who sit at 7-5-1, hold the 21st overall pick.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button