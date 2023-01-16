NFL Mock Draft: Washington Commanders Take Offense or Defense?

The Washington Commanders find themselves at the bottom of the NFC East after three seasons under Coach Ron Rivera.

In those three years, Washington has gone from winning the division with a losing record, down to third last season, to all the way at the bottom in this one.

However, the Commanders have actually built a pretty solid defense.

Still, Pro Football Focus foresees the franchise adding yet another first-round pick to a unit already possessing five.

And with the 16th overall selection in their mock, Washington selects Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

“Gonzalez is one of the most scheme-versatile cornerbacks in the class,” writes PFF. “With a level of fluidity and explosiveness you rarely see in a 6-foot-2 player at the position. He picked off four passes and broke up six more in his first season with Oregon in 2022.”

There’s no doubt Gonzalez is an attractive prospect.

In fact, in a vacuum, we’d love to see him Sporting Burgundy and gold next season.

But we don’t live in a vacuum, and in this Commanders reality, the team just fielded the eighth-lowest scoring defense in the NFL.

Additionally, Washington’s defense was also top 10 in both yards per pass and passing yards per game.

In fact, the secondary did so well that defensive backs Coach Chris Harris’ stock is rising as a potential candidate for positions of growing responsibility.

As much as we like Gonzalez, we can’t ignore the fact that the Commanders are chasing the Philadelphia Eagles, who have one of the most explosive offenses in the league today.

To win a Super Bowl, teams first look to win their division.

Sure, holding the Eagles to a low score amount helps, but to do so at the sacrifice of building an offense for yourself that can Survive a Shootout would be reckless.

Florida Gators interior Offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence is a prospect still available at pick No. 16 Washington would be wise to consider.

And perhaps a trade-back scenario would help the Commanders add a mid-round pick or two in the process.

Helping to recover some of the lost capital in the trade for quarterback Carson Wentz.

