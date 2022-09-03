NFL Mock Draft: Washington Commanders Take Champion CB

On the first college football Saturday of the year, it’s only natural to think about which players will be the top NFL Draft Picks eight months from now.

There’s still a lot of uncertainty between now and the end of April, but mock drafts give fans a benchmark and a way to see how the top prospects evolve throughout the season.

On the NFL side, there will be a lot of fluctuation between the 32 teams and where they will finish in this year’s draft order. For the Washington Commanders, Sports Illustrated projects that they will finish with the 10th overall pick. With that pick, they will select Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo. Here’s SI’s Reasoning behind the pick …

