NFL Mock Draft: Washington Commanders Strengthen O-Line, Take Georgia Bulldogs’ Broderick Jones

The Washington Commanders will be in a challenging situation come the first round of April’s NFL Draft.

Will a worthy quarterback slide down to the No. 16 overall pick and end the rotating door where the position has found itself since Kirk Cousins ​​left in 2018? Or will they see themselves drafting the best player regardless of positional need?

In ESPN’s latest mock draft, the Commanders opted to improve their Offensive line, taking Broderick Jones, the Georgia Offensive tackle, with the No. 16 overall pick.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button