NFL Mock Draft: Washington Commanders Get Help in Trenches?

With only three weeks left in the NFL regular season and college football in the Bowl season, 2023 mock drafts will soon be flooding sports websites.

In Sports Illustrated’s latest mock draft, the Washington Commanders took Michigan defensive end, Mike Morris, with the 22nd overall pick.

“The Commanders have Montez Sweat and Chase Young already on their roster, but it’s hard to pay both, and Young has struggled to get on the field,” SI writes. “Morris has the power profile of a player like Cameron Jordan, with heavy hands and the ability to bullrush tackles. His athleticism was impressive on film for his size, and he should only get better with more experience.”

After only having 0.5 sacks in 2021, Morris has seven sacks and one forced fumble this season. Morris has missed two of the Wolverines’ last three games due to an ankle injury.

If Morris got drafted in the first round, it’d mark the third consecutive year a defensive end from Michigan got drafted in the first round. The Indianapolis Colts drafted Kwity Paye with the 20th pick in 2021, and the Detroit Lions took Aidan Hutchinson second overall in the 2022 draft.

Morris would be more of a luxury pick for the Commanders, especially after Young gets healthy and other needs like quarterback and offensive line. Four quarterbacks got drafted in the top 10 of the mock draft, and four Offensive linemen got taken ahead of Washington. Broderick Jones, Jordan Morgan and Cody Mauch are Offensive linemen that got picked after the Commanders’ pick.

Tight end is also a position where Washington could use an upgrade. The Tennessee Titans took Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave at No. 20, and at No. 23, Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer was picked by the New York Giants.

Washington tight ends Logan Thomas, John Bates and Cole Turner have combined for 41 catches, 347 yards and two touchdowns.

No matter where they go in the first round of the draft, the Commanders have a difficult decision ahead.

