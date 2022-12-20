NFL Mock Draft: Washington Commanders Get Help in Trenches?

With only three weeks left in the NFL regular season and college football in the Bowl season, 2023 mock drafts will soon be flooding sports websites.

In Sports Illustrated’s latest mock draft, the Washington Commanders took Michigan defensive end, Mike Morris, with the 22nd overall pick.

“The Commanders have Montez Sweat and Chase Young already on their roster, but it’s hard to pay both, and Young has struggled to get on the field,” SI writes. “Morris has the power profile of a player like Cameron Jordan, with heavy hands and the ability to bullrush tackles. His athleticism was impressive on film for his size, and he should only get better with more experience.”

