NFL Mock Draft: Washington Commanders Fill ‘Strong Need’ With First Pick?

The Washington Commanders have a couple pressing needs going into this year’s NFL Draft … quarterback, Offensive line, linebacker, and perhaps the ‘strongest need’ at cornerback.

In NFL.com’s first mock draft, the Commanders are slated to take Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez with the 16th pick.

“Gonzalez (6-foot-2, 201 pounds) has an ideal blend of size, speed and fluidity. He struggled a little early in the season, but kept getting better throughout the year,” NFL.com writes. “Washington has a strong need at the position.”

