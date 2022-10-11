NFL Mock Draft Tabs BYU’s Jaren Hall To Follow Legendary QB

PROVO, Utah – Until the subpar performance against Notre Dame, the stock on BYU QB Jaren Hall has been trending up in the NFL mock draft market.

Even after the 9-of-17, 120-yard game in the 28-20 loss to the Irish, NFL mock drafts like Hall. The latest example of that is from TheDraftNetwork.com.

As a staff, they put out their latest first-round mock for the 2023 NFL draft. They have BYU’s star quarterback going in the first round.

The pick? Well. 28 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What a spot that could potentially be for Hall. If that happened, it could give him the chance to follow the NFL’s GOAT, Tom Brady. Brady, who is 45 years old this season, could retire after this year to begin his broadcasting career with FOX, opening the door for a signal-caller like Hall to become a top priority for the Buccaneers.

The current backups behind Brady are Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask. Those aren’t long-term solutions for the Bucs when Brady officially goes off into the sunset and calls it a career.

COO of The Draft Network, Jaime Eisner, wrote this about Hall to Tampa Bay:

Jaren Hall needs some experience under his belt and probably won’t start for the Buccaneers in 2023, but he’s a piece to build around. Hall is a dynamic, athletic talent who protects the football. He plays the game beyond his experience from a mental standpoint. He may not have the upside of Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, or Will Levis, but he has all the tools to be an NFL starter.

Hall has passed for 1,558 yards, 14 touchdowns, and two interceptions through six games this season. He’s completed 68.6% of his passes and has a career-best quarterback rating of 160.7.

Earlier this month, BYU Offensive Coordinator Aaron Roderick said that NFL Scouts love Hall’s ability to protect the football. At 6-foot-1, 205-pounds, Hall has drawn comparisons to Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson. Like Wilson, Hall once played baseball and is a dual-threat signal-caller, but their focus is to be a passer first.

BYU lists Hall as a junior due to the free year of Eligibility from the COVID-19 season in 2020. He hasn’t formally announced that the 2022 season would be his last at BYU. But this year is his fifth in Provo.

Before the season, the Senior Bowl listed Hall as a prospect on their watchlist heading into the 2022 season.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 pm) on KSL Newsradio. Follow him on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

