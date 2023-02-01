NFL Mock Draft: If Atlanta Falcons Let Kaleb McGary Go, Take Offensive Tackle?

The evaluation process for the NFL Draft is already kicking into gear. The Atlanta Falcons coaching staff and front office members are three days into the Shrine Bowl, held in Las Vegas, Nevada, giving them an up-close look at some of the top prospects in this April’s class.

In a recent mock draft from the 33rd Team, the Falcons are projected to draft help along the Offensive line, selecting Ohio State Offensive tackle Paris Johnson with the No. 8 overall pick.

