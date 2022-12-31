NFL Mock Draft: Georgia Bulldogs Star Stays Home With Atlanta Falcons?

Today could be the final game of Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter’s collegiate career. But he may not have to move too far to start his NFL journey.

In the NFL Draft Bible’s final mock draft of the 2022 calendar year, they project that the Atlanta Falcons will take Carter with the sixth overall pick.

“Blessed with rare athleticism, a Lightning quick first step and violent hands, the Bulldogs defensive tackle makes a living in the opponents’ backfield,” SI writes.

