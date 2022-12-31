NFL Mock Draft: Georgia Bulldogs Star Stays Home With Atlanta Falcons?

Today could be the final game of Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter’s collegiate career. But he may not have to move too far to start his NFL journey.

In the NFL Draft Bible’s final mock draft of the 2022 calendar year, they project that the Atlanta Falcons will take Carter with the sixth overall pick.

“Blessed with rare athleticism, a Lightning quick first step and violent hands, the Bulldogs defensive tackle makes a living in the opponents’ backfield,” SI writes.

Carter is expected to be one of the top Defenders taken in the NFL Draft, and in this mock, he’s taken behind Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and Texas Tech outside linebacker Tyree Wilson.

One could easily argue that you can’t go wrong with taking a defensive player from Georgia after the university produced five first-round picks in the 2022 draft. Out of those five picks, two selections were defensive tackles Jordan Davis who went 13th to the Philadelphia Eagles, and Devonte Wyatt, who was picked 28th overall by the Green Bay Packers.

The Falcons could benefit from offering some help next to Grady Jarrett on the defensive line. Atlanta allows the fifth-most yards per game in the NFL.

The Bulldogs face the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Peach Bowl inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 pm

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets … here!

Want the latest in breaking news and Insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the SI.com team page here