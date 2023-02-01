NFL Mock Draft: Baltimore Ravens Take Georgia Bulldogs National Champion CB Kelee Ringo, Bolster Secondary

The Baltimore Ravens face an uncertain future at the cornerback position for next season.

While Marlon Humphrey is expected to continue his role as the team’s top corner, the player starting opposite from him is a mystery with Marcus Peters facing free agency.

That’s why The 33rd Team has the Ravens taking Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Kelee Ringo in its latest mock draft.

“Baltimore steals an explosive, straight-line athlete that can play both man and zone coverage,” The 33rd Team wrote.

