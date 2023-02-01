NFL Mock Draft: Baltimore Ravens Take Georgia Bulldogs National Champion CB Kelee Ringo, Bolster Secondary

The Baltimore Ravens face an uncertain future at the cornerback position for next season.

While Marlon Humphrey is expected to continue his role as the team’s top corner, the player starting opposite from him is a mystery with Marcus Peters facing free agency.

That’s why The 33rd Team has the Ravens taking Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Kelee Ringo in its latest mock draft.

“Baltimore steals an explosive, straight-line athlete that can play both man and zone coverage,” The 33rd Team wrote.

By taking Ringo, it would mean the Ravens would go towards the secondary in back-to-back years in the first round after taking Kyle Hamilton 14th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

While it may seem risky to not spread the love towards other positions with high picks, Ringo fills an immediate need and could hypothetically be a Week 1 starter wherever he ends up in April.

Ringo possesses good size at 6-2 and is superb in coverage, as his length allows him to cover some of the bigger receivers in college football. But while his smarts are good, his physical attributes would pique Baltimore’s interest, even if he sometimes tends to be a little aggressive.

Ringo recorded 42 tackles and a pair of interceptions this past season at Georgia, as the Bulldogs went undefeated. Drafting Ringo would most importantly contribute to the Ravens’ winning culture.

