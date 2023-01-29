NFL Mock Draft: Atlanta Falcons Take ‘High-Character’ Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons offensive line has been one of the strongest units in the NFL this season.

However, there’s doubt that the unit will stick together for next season as right tackle Kaleb McGary faces free agency.

The Falcons should be interested in bringing back their 2019 first-round pick, but they will have several suitors in free agency looking to poach him from Atlanta.

Should McGary walk in free agency, there will be a need at tackle that could be addressed early in the draft.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button