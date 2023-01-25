NFL Mock Draft: Atlanta Falcons Improve Pass Rush, Take Clemson’s Myles Murphy

The Atlanta Falcons have plenty of options come April when it comes time to make the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Will they draft a quarterback, as many may expect? Or will they look elsewhere to fill other positions of need?

In ESPN’s latest mock draft, the Falcons looked elsewhere, taking Myles Murphy, the Clemson defensive end with the No. 8 overall pick.

“The Falcons had just 21 sacks this season, which ranked 31st in the league, and they were led by Grady Jarrett’s six, … They have to get better along the front seven. That could start here with Murphy, a complete defender who had 17.5 sacks in three seasons at Clemson. He could even kick inside to tackle on passing downs.” – ESPN’s Mel Kiper

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button