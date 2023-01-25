NFL Mock Draft: Atlanta Falcons Improve Pass Rush, Take Clemson’s Myles Murphy

The Atlanta Falcons have plenty of options come April when it comes time to make the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Will they draft a quarterback, as many may expect? Or will they look elsewhere to fill other positions of need?

In ESPN’s latest mock draft, the Falcons looked elsewhere, taking Myles Murphy, the Clemson defensive end with the No. 8 overall pick.

“The Falcons had just 21 sacks this season, which ranked 31st in the league, and they were led by Grady Jarrett’s six, … They have to get better along the front seven. That could start here with Murphy, a complete defender who had 17.5 sacks in three seasons at Clemson. He could even kick inside to tackle on passing downs.” – ESPN’s Mel Kiper

Murphy would be another promising piece for the Falcons up front. Atlanta drafted Arnold Ebiketie with its second-round pick last April, who showed promise by providing 2.5 sacks and forcing two fumbles. While the Falcons are still waiting on Ebiketie to kick it into full gear, they saw promising development from Ta’Quon Graham.

The former fifth-round pick out of the University of Texas played a key role for Atlanta upfront at defensive tackle, playing alongside Grady Jarrett. Graham played in nine games before an injury sidelined him.

Having Murphy, Ebiketie and potentially a re-signed Lorenzo Carter off the edge, with Jarrett and Graham on the interior, the Falcons’ front four will look a lot different and possibly a strength for years to come.

