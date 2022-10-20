NFL Mock Draft: Atlanta Falcons Focus on Defense in Round 1?

With most college football programs at the Midway point of their season, the first round of the NFL Draft is slowly beginning to take shape.

And for those players showing just how head and shoulders they are above the rest; NFL front offices are foaming at the mouth for these can’t-miss early first-round selections.

But exactly where will the Atlanta Falcons select come late April’s draft? Well it is far too early to tell for sure, but according to Sports Illustrated’s most recent mock draft, they are slotted in the No. 3 slots.

