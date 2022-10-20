NFL Mock Draft: Atlanta Falcons Focus on Defense in Round 1?

With most college football programs at the Midway point of their season, the first round of the NFL Draft is slowly beginning to take shape.

And for those players showing just how head and shoulders they are above the rest; NFL front offices are foaming at the mouth for these can’t-miss early first-round selections.

But exactly where will the Atlanta Falcons select come late April’s draft? Well it is far too early to tell for sure, but according to Sports Illustrated’s most recent mock draft, they are slotted in the No. 3 slots.

The Prediction shows Arthur Smith’s club selecting Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy.

“An immediate impact player as a freshman, the Georgia native demonstrates quick, first step-explosion, along with great strength and versatility,” SI writes. “Murphy has been utilized on the outside to set the edge and has kicked inside when needed, showcasing multiple ways how he can be implemented at the next level.”

The 6-5 defensive end is in his third year for the Tigers, registering 17 sacks and 33.5 tackles for loss over 29 games, along with 33 quarterback hurries last season.

An immediate impact edge rusher would be Addressing arguably the biggest hole defensively for Atlanta.

If the Falcons continue on their current trajectory, the No. 3 pick likely won’t be an option for them, but it doesn’t change the fact that there is a need on the defensive line.

The team currently ranks third-worst in the league with just eight sacks through their six games, while also allowing the third-most yards in the NFL.

The unit will have its hands full this weekend, taking on the reigning AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the road Sunday at 1 pm

