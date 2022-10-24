NFL Mock Draft 2023: There’s a new No. 1 pick in our updated first round projection

We’re a little over halfway through the college football season, so it’s about time we revisited the mock draft area. Although it’s the end of October and NFL teams have just reached the second third of the season, some teams might already be looking towards the NFL Draft (cough cough Carolina).

A lot of teams near the top of the draft are going to be in the QB market, but where some of the top players end up falling could be interesting. Players like Georgia DT Jalen Carter, who could be considered the second best prospect in the entire country, could fall simply due to the positional value of having a QB.

In addition, the order of the receivers could be something to track. Kayshon Boutte and Jaxon Smith-Njigba have been hampered by injuries and poor play, and this has allowed for a receiver like TCU’s Quentin Johnston to jump ahead of them.

Here’s where I had Johnston, Boutte, Smith-Njigba and others in my latest mock draft (order via Tankathon as of 10/22/22):

NFL Mock Draft 2.0 Pick Team Player College Position Class Pick Team Player College Position Class 1 Carolina Panthers CJ Stroud Ohio State QB Junior 2 Las Vegas Raiders Will Anderson Alabama EDGE Junior 3 Detroit Lions Bryce Young Alabama QB Junior 4 Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) Myles Murphy Clemson EDGE Junior 5 Houston Texans Jalen Carter Georgia DT Junior 6 Houston Texans (via CLE) Will Levis Kentucky QB Senior 7 Seattle Seahawks (via DEN) Kelee Ringo Georgia CB Sophomore (RS) 8 Pittsburgh Steelers Broderick Jones Georgia O.T Sophomore (RS) 9 Jacksonville Jaguars Jordan Addison USC WR Junior 10 Chicago Bears Peter Skoronski Northwestern O.T Junior 11 Washington Commanders Christian Gonzalez Oregon CB Sophomore (RS) 12 Arizona Cardinals BJ Ojulari LSU EDGE Junior 13 Atlanta Falcons Bryan Bresee Clemson DT Junior 14 Seattle Seahawks Tyree Wilson Texas Tech EDGE Senior 15 Cincinnati Bengals Michael Mayer Notre Dame YOU Junior 16 New England Patriots Quentin Johnston TCU WR Junior 17 Miami Dolphins FORFEITED 18 Green Bay Packers Jaxon Smith-Njigba Ohio State WR Junior 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Darnell Washington Georgia YOU Senior 20 Miami Dolphins (via SF) Paris Johnson Jr. Ohio State O.T Junior 21 Baltimore Ravens Kayshon Boutte LSU WR Junior 22 Detroit Lions (via LAR) Cam Smith South Carolina CB Junior (RS) 23 Indianapolis Colts Kyu Blu Kelly Stanford CB Junior 24 Tennessee Titans Jaelyn Duncan Maryland O.T Senior (RS) 25 Los Angeles Chargers Josh Downs North Carolina WR Junior 26 New York Jets Trenton Simpson Clemson LB Junior 27 Dallas Cowboys Gervon Dexter Sr. Florida DT Sophomore (RS) 28 New York Giants Noah Sewell Oregon LB Sophomore (RS) 29 Kansas City Chiefs Nolan Smith Georgia EDGE Senior 30 Minnesota Vikings Joey Porter Jr. Penn State CB Junior 31 Buffalo Bills Bijan Robinson Texas RB Junior 32 Philadelphia Eagles Henry To’o’to Alabama LB Senior

3 QBs go in the top 10

As of right now, I still have Ohio State’s CJ Stroud as the first QB off the board, and if things hold, he should be the Panthers’ first draft pick. I love his ability to read the entire field and throw with accuracy and timing. He’s not the most overwhelming athlete physically, and his arm strength is merely good, but when he’s throwing with decisiveness, it’s a beauty to see.

Bryce Young is next off the board, and there could be an argument that he should be QB1. Young’s ability to create outside the pocket and be a quick processor within the pocket is crucial not only to the offense he’s in now, but to excel at the NFL level. His frame (Alabama lists him at 6’0, 194 pounds) is going to be a big detractor for some scouts, but he can lead an NFL offense.

Will Levis is the most hot and cold of the three. The high end tools with the 6’4, 230 pound frame are tantalizing, and his arm can unlock access to every part of an NFL field. However, he’s been running somewhat of an NFL offense in the past two years (his former Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen is now the OC of the Los Angeles Rams and current OC Rich Scangarello was with the 49ers) and he’s had issues with timing and decision making within the offense. He holds onto the ball for a long time and the ability to read defenses post-snap isn’t the greatest, but a team like the Texans could be willing to take a swing on said traits.

Eagles double down on defense

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently in a great spot. They’re undefeated with one of the most dynamic offenses in the league, and control the Saints’ first round draft pick, which is currently at 4. I have them taking Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy to give them some more youth and juice at the pass rusher spot. Brandon Graham is an upcoming free agent at 34 years old, and with the nucleus the Eagles have in place, Murphy could rotate in as he learns how to play at the NFL level.

I also have them taking Alabama’s Henry To’o’to with the 32nd pick. He’s a true field general who can play sideline to sideline. Kyzir White is going to be a free agent as well, and pairing To’o’to with Nakobe Dean (when he eventually plays) should give the Eagles a rangy LB duo.

Buccaneers find their new TE

An underrated part of the Buccaneer’s Offensive struggles this year has been a noticeable lack of Rob Gronkowski. The former Patriots and Bucs TE was an easy access target over the middle of the field, and could work as an extra linemen in the run game. The Bucs love running the ball with 2 TE’s on the field, but haven’t been successful at all in that formation.

Enter Darnell Washington, who is just as much the MARTA transportation in Atlanta as he is the Georgia Bulldog TE. At 6’7 and 270 pounds, Washington does a great job with his hands in the run game, and can drive people off the ball both in a phone booth and in space. This is the first true year he’s been used as a receiving threat, but he’s shown the ability to have soft hands and is a load to tackle with the ball in his hands.

How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

Event: 2023 NFL Draft

Date: April 27 – 29, 2023

TV: ESPN