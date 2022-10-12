NFL Mock Draft 2023: Panthers, Lions, Texans take QBs; Commanders, Eagles go defense in top 10

With five weeks of the 2022 NFL season in the books, some teams should already be setting their sights on the 2023 NFL Draft with their playoff hopes fading fast before the second half. That makes it a good time to check in with the third edition of Sporting News’ first-round mock.

It’s also a big weekend in college football for Massive matchups, including Alabama vs. Tennessee in the SEC and Penn State vs. Michigan in the Big Ten. That should put many of the top pro prospects on full display at midseason.

Combining the updated order for Picks No. 1 through No. 18 according to Tankathon, plus the current NFC and AFC playoff seeding, here are Sporting News’ updated projections for the top 31 Picks in the 2023 NFL Draft (with the Dolphins forfeiting their original selection):

BIG BOARD: Ranking top 50 prospects in 2023 NFL Draft

NFL Mock Draft 2023

1. Carolina Panthers

CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State (6-3, 215 pounds)

The Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold experiments have been strokes and now there’s injury added to both bridge situations. The Panthers must target a potential franchise QB high in the draft. Stroud is a confident pocket passer who can make all the throws and can be the next Joe Burrow by way of Columbus.

2. Las Vegas Raiders

Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama (6-4, 235 pounds)

The Raiders, still comfortable with Derek Carr as their starting QB in the new offense with Davante Adams, need to take the best defensive player available to give Maxx Crosby some much needed help. Anderson can be a transcendent Disruptor and all-around playmaker on the level of TJ Watt, Myles Garrett and other consistent DPOY candidates.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson (6-5, 275 pounds)

The Steelers’ defense has lost its way away from TJ Watt and he needs some disruptive help to wreak havoc vs. pass and run. Murphy is another explosive pass rusher who can also make big plays tracking down backs as a tackler.

3. Detroit Lions

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (6-0, 194 pounds)

The Lions have gotten some above-average play from Jared Goff early with support from a strong offensive line, reliable running game and expanded weapons. But Goff has proven he still has a limited ceiling and sometimes the floor can drop under him, too. They need a transcendent Athletic passer to raise their overall upside and Young would go No. 1 in most other draft classes.

4. Washington Commanders

Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia (6-3, 310 pounds)

The Commanders need to beef up their defense with the best player available for that side of the ball. Carter blows up plenty of plays in the backfield with his rare explosiveness. Expect a schematic change in Washington — perhaps to a base 3-4 given the current mess — and Carter can be a linchpin with fading Daron Payne set to become a free agent.

6. Houston Texans

Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson (6-5, 300 pounds)

Lovie Smith needs more pop for his defensive front, especially against the run. Bresee has become a well-rounded explosive player in his own right on the same front as Murphy. The Texans can use their second first-rounder for a QB to replace Davis Mills.

7. Atlanta Falcons

Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia (6-0, 205 pounds)

The Falcons have AJ Terrell holding down one corner but Casey Hayward is best served playing the slot now at 33. Ringo is an extremely athletic corner with nice size and shutdown potential outside a la Terrell.

8. Houston Texans (from Browns)

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky (6-3, 232 pounds)

The Texans have started to see the big-armed Davis Mills getting exposed in Year 2 as defenses around the league are understanding his release and decision-making limitations. Levis gets the ball out quickly and is confident in spreading the ball around. The Penn State transfer has done enough leading the Wildcats to stay in first-round consideration.

9. Philadelphia Eagles (from Saints)

Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson (6-3, 225 pounds)

The Eagles need to maintain shoring up the middle of their defense with a reliable all-around playmaker was pending free agent TJ Edwards has become a stopgap. Simpson is a ferocious upfield player who also does plenty in coverage.

10. Seattle Seahawks

Jordan Addison, WR, USC (6-0, 175 pounds)

Whether the Seahawks stick with surprising Geno Smith or go in a different direction at QB, they should continue upgrading their receiving corps to support DK Metcalf given Tyler Lockett, 30, is facing a potential fade soon. At worst, Addison and Metcalf would roll together well on the outside with Lockett kicking it up in the slot again.

11. Seattle Seahawks (from Broncos)

Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon (6-3, 250 pounds)

Jordyn Brooks is a tackling machine but a liability in coverage. Cody Barton has been Shaky next to him and is a pending free agent. The Seahawks should think offense-defense with their two first-rounders and Sewell would be the ideal all-around cleanup against pass and run.

12. Cincinnati Bengals

Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern (6-4, 315 pounds)

The Bengals have tried their best to make it work with 2019 first-round Jonah Williams, but he’s a major liability in pass protection and hasn’t been able to shake off the durability issues since missing his rookie season. Skoronski can be a long-term Sturdy left tackle much like former Northwestern product Rashawn Slater is for the Chargers.

13. Arizona Cardinals

Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State (6-6, 310 pounds)

The Cardinals still have DJ Humphries to hold down left tackle for a while but will need some more pop opposite him at right tackle to help Kyler Murray and the traditional running game. Johnson is a natural pass protector who can blossom into a nasty run blocker, too.

14. Detroit Lions (from Rams)

Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina (6-0, 188 pounds)

The Lions’ defense has plenty of holes vs. run and pass behind Aidan Hutchinson so best player on that side is a good bet with this other first-rounder. Smith’s size and speed give some promise to improve things greatly opposite Jeffrey Okudah, who is quickly finding his way as a cover man after early injury issues.

15. New England Patriots

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State (6-0, 197 pounds

The Patriots need to improve their receiving corps with a dynamic playmaker with Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers unsigned for next year. Smith-Njigba already has the size, speed and quickness to be a No. 1 and will confirm that status when healthy again with more bulk and more consistent route-running. He would be a good starting complement to Tyquan Thornton and an Absolute Steal here.

16. Jacksonville Jaguars

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame (6-4, 251 pounds)

The Jaguars invested at wide receiver to help Trevor Lawrence with Christian Kirk and Zay Jones and also have a dangerous pass-catching back in Travis Etienne Jr. They could use a more dominant seam-stretching option at tight end for next year, given Evan Engram , Dan Arnold and Chris Manhertz all are unsigned. Mayer could thrive under Doug Pederson the way Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert have.

17. Chicago Bears

Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU (6-0, 196 pounds)

The Bears have Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet as key targets for Justin Fields in Year 2, but there’s not much else in their receiving corps to help the talented downfield passer turn the corner. Boutte would be a no-brainer to raise the big-play output as the latest big-time LSU gamebreaker.

18. Indianapolis Colts

Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame (6-4, 257 pounds)

The Colts will need to boost their 4-3 pass rush opposite Kwity Paye to further support DeForest Buckner with Yannick Ngakoue headed to free agency. Foskey has been active and disruptive down the road as a defensive leader for the Fighting Irish.

19. Los Angeles Chargers

Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M (6-3, 195)

The Chargers have Derwin James but could use a little more Punch next to him as that’s one of the weak spots in Brandon Staley’s defense. Johnson is an excellent cover man and also is a force in run support.

20. Green Bay Packers

Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia (6-3, 235 pounds)

The Packers tapped into the Bulldogs for rookie first-rounder Quay Walker, who has started well inside right away. They could use more youth in their edge pass Rush opposite Rashan Gary with Preston Smith about to turn 30 in November.

21. New York Giants

Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU (6-4, 215 pounds)

Kenny Golladay was a Disastrous signing as a size-speed outside potential No. 1 target and the position has been ravaged by injuries to the point versatile Rookie Wan’Dale Robinson is the only keeper in the offense. Johnson can solve that problem as the ideal complement for Robinson going forward for Brian Daboll.

22. New York Jets

Jordan Battle, S, Alabama (6-1, 206 pounds)

The Jets need to upgrade free safety after making wholesale secondary changes elsewhere with Jordan Whitehead, DJ Reed and rookie first-rounder Sauce Gardner. Battle is a well-rounded cover safety with the speed and quickness needed to stay with inside receivers.

23. Dallas Cowboys

BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU (6-3, 245 pounds)

The Cowboys have Demarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons power their pass rush most but could also use a versatile and often explosive piece to move around from the SEC. They get in Ojulari, the brother of the Giants’ Azeez.

24. Baltimore Ravens

Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland (6-6, 320 pounds)

The Ravens can look around the corner to College Park for a big developmental tackle who could replace the oft-injured Ronnie Stanley soon opposite new right tackle Morgan Moses. Duncan’s size, power and quickness make sense in their scheme.

25. Miami Dolphins (from 49ers)

Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State (6-2, 198 pounds)

The Dolphins should look to replace aging and injured Byron Jones and pending free agent Nik Needham opposite Xavien Howard. The son of the former Steelers star pass rusher has tremendous size and physicality for coverage and uses his reliable speed to make plays on the ball.

26. Tennessee Titans

Henry To’oTo’o, LB, Alabama (6-2, 225 pounds)

The Titans need to get Stronger again vs. the run and also add to adept inside coverage. To’oTo’o is a technically sound strong and rangy tackler who would fit nicely in the 3-4 scheme of Mike Vrabel and Shane Bowen.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama (6-2, 196 pounds)

The Buccaneers haven’t signed Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting beyond this season to keep supporting Carlton Davis and should be in the market for a big-bodied physical and aggressive corner.

28. Minnesota Vikings

Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina (5-10, 175 pounds)

The Vikings could use a young slot complement to Justin Jefferson in Kevin O’Connell’s offense. Downs works the short-to-intermediate area well and is very dangerous in the open field after the catch.

29. Kansas City Chiefs

Zion Nelson, OT, Miami (6-5, 316 pounds)

The Chiefs aren’t certain to re-sign Orlando Brown Jr. for left tackle and for now should have this position the Radar given their recent strong draft Picks for the Offensive line (see Trey Smith, Creed Humphrey).

30. Buffalo Bills

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas (6-0, 215 pounds)

The Bills, tired of a complementary inconsistent committee for Josh Allen, want to clean up the backfield with an explosive Talent who can do everything over three downs. Robinson can put their offense over the top with an extra hammer.

31. Philadelphia Eagles

Gervon Dexter Sr., DT, Florida (6-6, 312 pounds)

Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave are aging pending free agents. The Eagles need to replenish their interior line with another explosive and agile tackle who can blow up plays in the backfield. Dexter is rising during a strong season with the Gators with 1 1/2 sacks so far.